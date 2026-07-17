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Uniper targets data centres in strategy shift, plans €5 billion in investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Uniper targets data centres in strategy shift, plans €5 billion in investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Uniper Commits €5 Billion to Data Centres and Flexible Power by 2030

Uniper's Strategic Investment and Transformation Plans

Overview of Uniper's Transformation Strategy

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - Uniper reaffirmed its transformation strategy on Friday, targeting new revenue from data centers at its power plant sites as the German energy group plans to invest around €5 billion ($5.72 billion) by 2030 in flexible power generation and renewables.

The company, which Germany bailed out during Europe's 2022 energy crisis, said it would focus more than half of planned investments on flexible power generation, with a particular emphasis on Germany.

The announcement comes as Berlin prepares to sell its 99.12% stake in Uniper, with potential buyers including Canada's CPPIB and Czech EPH expected to submit letters of interest by mid-June.

Data Centre Opportunity and Infrastructure Expansion

Growth in Digital Infrastructure Demand

DATA CENTRE OPPORTUNITY

Uniper said rising demand for digital infrastructure creates growth opportunities, as growing power demand from data centers increases the need for reliable long-term electricity supply.

Strategic Site Identification and Project Development

The company has identified more than 10 of its own sites with suitable infrastructure located strategically along European data hubs. Three projects are already in advanced development, with further investment decisions expected this year. One project in Britain has already been completed.

CEO Statement on Power Demand

"The rising electricity demand from data centres requires powerful, reliable and long-term supply solutions," CEO Michael Lewis said in a statement.

Revenue Generation and Power Supply Strategy

Structured Power Purchase Agreements

Uniper aims to generate additional revenue through structured power purchase agreements and, where economically viable, through direct supply from its own secured generation capacity.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8741 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Tom Kaeckenhoff, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Uniper will invest approximately €5 billion by 2030, prioritizing green and flexible power generation to support energy security and decarbonization (uniper.energy).
  • The company views data centres as a strategic growth area, identifying over ten of its sites—many already well-connected—as suitable for hosting digital infrastructure, with three advanced projects and one already completed in Britain (uniper.energy).
  • This strategic shift enhances Uniper’s appeal to potential buyers, such as CPPIB and EPH, as Berlin looks to divest its 99.12% stake (uniper.energy).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Uniper's new investment strategy?
Uniper plans to invest €5 billion by 2030 focusing on data centres, flexible power generation, and renewables.
Why is Uniper targeting data centres?
Uniper is targeting data centres due to rising digital infrastructure demand and increased need for long-term reliable power supply.
How many data centre sites has Uniper identified?
Uniper has identified more than 10 of its own sites with suitable infrastructure for data centres.
What regions are prioritized in Uniper's investment?
The investment focuses on Germany, but also includes other European regions like Britain.
What opportunities does Uniper see in data centre power supply?
Uniper sees opportunities to generate revenue through structured power purchase agreements and direct power supply from its generation capacity.

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