China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK

China Firmly Opposes UK Nationalisation of British Steel, Citing Unfair Treatment

China's Response to British Steel Nationalisation

Official Statement from China

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it firmly opposes and strongly disapproves of Britain's decision to nationalise British Steel and urged fair treatment for Chinese firms there.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

The British side had "forcibly" taken over the company from Chinese steelmaker Jingye and "disregarded" its contributions to the British economy and society, China's commerce ministry said in statement.

Background on the Nationalisation

Britain nationalised British Steel on Thursday, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously Chinese owned in an effort to protect the future of steel production in the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)