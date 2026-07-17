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China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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China Firmly Opposes UK Nationalisation of British Steel, Citing Unfair Treatment

China's Response to British Steel Nationalisation

Official Statement from China

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it firmly opposes and strongly disapproves of Britain's decision to nationalise British Steel and urged fair treatment for Chinese firms there.

Allegations of Unfair Treatment

The British side had "forcibly" taken over the company from Chinese steelmaker Jingye and "disregarded" its contributions to the British economy and society, China's commerce ministry said in statement.

Background on the Nationalisation

Britain nationalised British Steel on Thursday, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously Chinese owned in an effort to protect the future of steel production in the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • China firmly opposes the UK’s nationalisation of British Steel, calling it a forced takeover that ignored Jingye’s investment and contributions (english.mofcom.gov.cn).
  • Beijing has urged the UK to act with fairness, impartiality and non‑discrimination, respect market principles and seek a mutually acceptable solution (english.mofcom.gov.cn).
  • Jingye has launched formal compensation claims under the UK‑China bilateral investment treaty, seeking prompt and adequate compensation for its investments (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK nationalise British Steel?
Britain nationalised British Steel to protect the future of steel production in the country after the company faced ongoing losses.
How did China react to the British Steel nationalisation?
China strongly disapproved of the UK’s decision, urging fair treatment for Chinese firms and highlighting Jingye's contributions to the British economy.
Who previously owned British Steel before nationalisation?
British Steel was previously owned by Chinese steelmaker Jingye before being fully taken over by the UK government.
What concerns did China raise about the UK’s decision?
China criticized the UK for disregarding Jingye's contributions and forcibly taking over the company, urging fair treatment for Chinese businesses.
When did Britain nationalise British Steel?
Britain announced the nationalisation of British Steel on Thursday, July 16.

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