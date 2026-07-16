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Guterres to travel to Cyprus to advance peace efforts, UN says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Guterres to travel to Cyprus to advance peace efforts, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines International United Nations Peace Process Cyprus

UN Chief Guterres to Visit Cyprus Aiming to Advance Greek-Turkish Peace Efforts

UN Secretary-General’s Upcoming Visit and Peacebuilding Efforts in Cyprus

Background of the Visit

UNITED NATIONS, July 16 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to divided Cyprus at the end of July to discuss peacebuilding efforts between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday.

• The visit comes against the backdrop of growing speculation the United Nations will launch a fresh push to resolve the decades-old split of Cyprus before his term expires at the end of the year.

Planned Meetings and Objectives

Engagement with Community Leaders

• Guterres was due to meet with the Greek and Turkish Cypriot community leaders during his visit from July 27 to 29, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, underlining his "strong demonstrated commitment to the Cyprus issue".

Advancing the Peace Process

• "He will meet with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as other stakeholders, and discuss efforts to advance the peace process and support stability on the island, including through the work of the U.N. peacekeeping mission on the ground there, UNFICYP," Dujarric said.

Joint Meeting in Buffer Zone

• A diplomatic source in Nicosia said the itinerary included a joint meeting with the two leaders in a U.N.-administered buffer zone which has separated the two communities for decades.

Historical Context of the Cyprus Division

Origins of the Conflict

• Cyprus was divided in 1974 after Turkey invaded parts of the island's north following a Greek-backed coup. Seeds of division were sown shortly after independence from Britain in 1960, when a power-sharing administration of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots collapsed amid violence.

Current Governance Structure

• Greek Cypriots run Cyprus's internationally recognised government in the south with Turkish Cypriots administering the north.

Previous Negotiations

• The last meaningful negotiations on Cyprus collapsed in 2017 amid disagreements on whether Turkey should have a role in a future federated Cyprus with two self-governing regions linked by a strong central government.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Guterres is set to travel to Cyprus from July 27–29 to reinvigorate peacebuilding between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities, reflecting his strong commitment to resolving the island’s long-standing division.
  • The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), established in 1964 and expanded after the 1974 conflict, continues to oversee ceasefire lines, maintain the buffer zone, facilitate humanitarian actions, and uphold calm across roughly 180 km of the island.
  • Despite past negotiation collapses—most notably in 2017 over the role of Turkey in a future federated Cyprus—this visit signals a renewed UN push to leverage Good Offices and peacekeeping mechanisms toward a breakthrough before Guterres’s term ends.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visiting Cyprus?
Guterres is visiting Cyprus to discuss efforts to advance the peace process between Greek and Turkish Cypriots and support stability on the island.
When will Guterres visit Cyprus?
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Cyprus from July 27 to July 29.
Who will Guterres meet during his Cyprus visit?
Guterres will meet with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, as well as other stakeholders, including during a joint meeting in the UN-administered buffer zone.
What is the significance of Guterres’s visit to Cyprus?
The visit comes amid speculation about a renewed UN effort to resolve the longstanding division of Cyprus before Guterres's UN term ends.
What caused the division of Cyprus?
Cyprus was divided in 1974 after a Turkish invasion following a Greek-backed coup, with the island remaining split between Greek and Turkish Cypriot administrations.

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