Italy’s Ruling Parties Demand Pardon For Jeweller Jailed After Deadly Robbery

Controversy Surrounding the Case of Mario Roggero

By Angelo Amante

The Incident and Aftermath

ROME, July 16 (Reuters) - Italy's ruling parties on Thursday called for a presidential pardon for a 72-year-old jeweller who killed two robbers after a raid on his shop, saying any prison term would effectively amount to a life sentence given his age.

Mario Roggero shot dead two men and wounded a third in 2021 after they robbed his jewellery store in Grinzane Cavour, a small town in northern Italy. Video footage showed Roggero chasing the men outside after the robbery had taken place.

Political and Public Reactions

He received strong backing from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, which opposed his conviction, arguing that he had been defending his life and property.

Roggero's wife and daughter were in the shop when the robbers entered, carrying a toy gun and a knife.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Italy's supreme court, however, on Wednesday rejected an appeal against the 14-year, 9-month prison sentence imposed on Roggero, upholding rulings that he had gone beyond the limits of legitimate self-defence because the threat posed by the robbers had passed.

"After a lifetime of work, I don't think it's fair to spend years in prison at 72 after being assaulted and robbed," said Matteo Salvini, leader of the coalition far-right League party.

Efforts for Pardon and Public Division

In a joint statement, the ruling parties said they would collect signatures in support of a pardon request. Under Italian law, the justice ministry reviews such petitions before forwarding them to President Sergio Mattarella.

The case has deeply divided public opinion in Italy. Those who believe he is guilty agree that the jeweller exceeded the bounds of legitimate self-defence when he opened fire outside the shop.

Roggero’s Response and Support

Roggero maintained his innocence on social media pages followed by thousands of supporters and also sought donations to help cover his legal expenses. Italian media reported that he had turned himself in on Thursday at a jail in the northern town of Fossano.

After his conviction became final, he posted a video thanking supporters and urging them to continue the fight for what he called a justice system capable of responding to "increasingly rampant crime".

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Keith Weir)