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Netherlands says it will support the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netherlands says it will support the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines International Law Politics

Netherlands to Support ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's Removal Over Misconduct Allegations

Netherlands' Position and International Reactions

Background of the Allegations Against Karim Khan

THE HAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government, which hosts the International Criminal Court on its territory, said on Thursday that it plans to vote for the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan during next week's special session of the court's 125 member states, which has been asked to dismiss Khan for alleged sexual misconduct.

 Khan, 56, denies any wrongdoing and has called the decision to suspend him unjustified and unlawful.

Official Dutch Government Statement

In a letter to Dutch parliament signed jointly by the ministers of justice and foreign affairs, the government said it will follow the recommendation of officials from the court's governing body that Khan should be dismissed because he committed serious misconduct.

Findings of the ICC Oversight Body

Diplomats running the ICC's oversight body have decided that British barrister Khan had an inappropriate ​sexual relationship with a junior staff member and should be fired, according to documents seen by Reuters in June.

Member States' Perspectives

"Although the balance of forces within the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) is still evolving, the view of most member states seems to align with the recommendation of the ASP bureau," the letter added. 

Upcoming Vote and Wider Implications

The Assembly of States Parties will vote on Khan's fate on July 24. The ICC is dealing with a crisis as it has spent 18 months looking into the allegations against Khan while also facing U.S. sanctions on many of its top officials over war crimes investigations that Washington says go against the interests of the United States and its ally Israel.

The Dutch decision could signal growing support among its members for Khan's removal at a time when the court also faces an unprecedented U.S. campaign to dismantle it, leaving the ICC's future uncertain.

U.S. Actions and International Response

Earlier this week, U.S. officials launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at dismantling the ICC.  President Donald Trump and other U.S. politicians have long said that the court should not have the authority to investigate or prosecute Americans, particularly members of the military.

On Monday, the administration said the court posed a threat to U.S. sovereignty and pledged to expand sanctions, including travel bans for ICC staff, while increasing ​diplomatic pressure, drawing criticism from European allies.

ICC's Response

The ICC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Netherlands plans to support dismissal of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan based on the Bureau’s recommendation of serious misconduct, despite Khan’s denial.
  • A vote by the ICC’s 125-member Assembly of States Parties on July 24 will determine Khan’s fate, following an unprecedented prolonged 18‑month disciplinary process.
  • The court is under heightened pressure, facing internal crisis alongside U.S. sanctions and diplomatic efforts aimed at weakening the ICC amid its international investigations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Netherlands supporting the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan?
The Netherlands plans to vote for Karim Khan's removal due to recommendations from the ICC's governing body citing serious misconduct involving allegations of sexual impropriety.
What are the allegations against ICC prosecutor Karim Khan?
Karim Khan has been accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member, which he denies.
When will the ICC vote on Karim Khan's removal?
The Assembly of States Parties will vote on Karim Khan's fate on July 24.
How is the U.S. involved in the ICC crisis?
The U.S. has launched a diplomatic campaign and imposed sanctions against the ICC, claiming the court threatens U.S. sovereignty and military personnel.
What impact could the Netherlands' decision have on the ICC?
The Dutch decision may signal growing international support for Khan's removal and adds to the uncertain future facing the ICC.

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