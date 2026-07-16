Netherlands to Support ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's Removal Over Misconduct Allegations

Netherlands' Position and International Reactions

Background of the Allegations Against Karim Khan

THE HAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government, which hosts the International Criminal Court on its territory, said on Thursday that it plans to vote for the removal of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan during next week's special session of the court's 125 member states, which has been asked to dismiss Khan for alleged sexual misconduct.

Khan, 56, denies any wrongdoing and has called the decision to suspend him unjustified and unlawful.

Official Dutch Government Statement

In a letter to Dutch parliament signed jointly by the ministers of justice and foreign affairs, the government said it will follow the recommendation of officials from the court's governing body that Khan should be dismissed because he committed serious misconduct.

Findings of the ICC Oversight Body

Diplomats running the ICC's oversight body have decided that British barrister Khan had an inappropriate ​sexual relationship with a junior staff member and should be fired, according to documents seen by Reuters in June.

Member States' Perspectives

"Although the balance of forces within the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) is still evolving, the view of most member states seems to align with the recommendation of the ASP bureau," the letter added.

Upcoming Vote and Wider Implications

The Assembly of States Parties will vote on Khan's fate on July 24. The ICC is dealing with a crisis as it has spent 18 months looking into the allegations against Khan while also facing U.S. sanctions on many of its top officials over war crimes investigations that Washington says go against the interests of the United States and its ally Israel.

The Dutch decision could signal growing support among its members for Khan's removal at a time when the court also faces an unprecedented U.S. campaign to dismantle it, leaving the ICC's future uncertain.

U.S. Actions and International Response

Earlier this week, U.S. officials launched a diplomatic campaign aimed at dismantling the ICC. President Donald Trump and other U.S. politicians have long said that the court should not have the authority to investigate or prosecute Americans, particularly members of the military.

On Monday, the administration said the court posed a threat to U.S. sovereignty and pledged to expand sanctions, including travel bans for ICC staff, while increasing ​diplomatic pressure, drawing criticism from European allies.

ICC's Response

The ICC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague; Editing by Matthew Lewis)