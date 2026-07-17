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US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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US Military Completes Sixth Night of Strikes on Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

Overview of Recent US Military Actions Against Iran

By Kanishka Singh

Details of the Latest Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Thursday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran that were carried out at President Donald Trump's direction and marked a sixth consecutive night of American strikes.

Targets and Locations Hit

Here are details:

  • "U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
  • On Thursday ​evening, U.S. projectiles struck Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas — home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities — both on ⁠the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian news outlets also reported U.S. strikes late on Thursday on three bridges ​and the train station in coastal Bandar Khamir and a U.S. missile attack on Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
Iran's Response and Escalation
  • Tehran launched missiles and drones targeted at U.S. military bases ​in neighbouring states including a recently expanded air base in Jordan that Iran said was used in a U.S. attack on an Iranian children's cancer hospital on Wednesday night.

Statements and International Reactions

  • Trump this week reiterated threats to hit Iranian energy targets while also threatening to target bridges next week.
  • The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.
  • After Trump's past threats to strike such targets, international law experts in the U.S. said earlier this year such attacks may amount to war crimes.
  • Trump received widespread condemnation in April when he threatened to destroy Iran's entire civilization before reaching a ceasefire with Tehran.

Background and Broader Impact

Origins of the Conflict

  • The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

Humanitarian and Economic Consequences

  • U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.
  • The war has also sent oil prices higher and shaken markets around the world.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Six straight nights of U.S. strikes under Trump’s direction hit strategic sites such as Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, air defenses and command centers, aiming to diminish Iran’s regional threat capability
  • International law scholars argue attacks on civilian-related infrastructure—particularly energy or transportation nodes—may breach the Geneva Conventions and constitute war crimes under humanitarian law
  • Strikes are part of a broader escalation since Feb 28, involving U.S.-Israeli actions, Iran’s retaliatory strikes, disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, civilian casualties, energy market instability, and legal and political controversy over presidential war powers

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did the US military strike in Iran?
The US military struck Iranian military targets including coastal surveillance and air defense sites, logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.
Where did the recent US strikes in Iran occur?
Recent strikes hit Qeshm Island, near Bandar Abbas, coastal Bandar Khamir, and Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran.
How has the Iran war impacted global markets?
The ongoing conflict has sent oil prices higher and caused instability in markets around the world.
What has been the international response to US threats against Iran?
International law experts warned potential war crimes, and Trump faced widespread condemnation after threatening civilian infrastructure.
When did the Iran war begin?
The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, leading to retaliatory strikes from Iran.

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