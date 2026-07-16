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Russian and Ukrainian attacks kill at least 13, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian and Ukrainian attacks kill at least 13, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Conflict Eastern Europe security

Russian and Ukrainian Attacks Kill at Least 13 in Cross-Border Strikes

Casualties and Damage from Recent Cross-Border Strikes

Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Cities

Zaporizhzhia Bombing

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian and Ukrainian attacks on civilian areas in towns and cities, many on the front line of the more than four-year-old war, killed at least 13 people on Thursday, local officials said.

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and wounded 15, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Reuters TV footage showed firefighters dousing the aftermath of blazes and crews sifting through the rubble of shattered buildings in the city, which has come under intensified attack in recent weeks.

Odesa Missile Strikes

Russian missiles struck the Black Sea port of Odesa, another frequent target of Moscow, killing two people, injuring six and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Drone Attacks Near Kharkiv and Kupiansk

Outside the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border, a Russian drone attack killed one person, the national emergency services said. Earlier in the day, a drone attack near the city of Kupiansk, farther east, killed three people.

Donetsk Region Attacks

In Donetsk region, the focal point of most fighting along the 1,200 km (775-mile) front line, the regional governor said one person was killed and five injured near Kramatorsk, one of the "fortress towns" where Ukraine has bolstered defences.

Ukrainian Attacks on Russian-Controlled Areas

Belgorod Region Shelling

On the other side of the border, local officials in Belgorod Region said one person had died when Ukrainian forces shelled a settlement near the border.

Donetsk Region Under Russian Control

And the Moscow-installed head of areas of Donetsk region under Russian control, Denis Pushilin, said one person died in an area held by Russian forces.

Verification and Reporting

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A Russian guided‑bomb strike on Zaporizhzhia killed three and wounded 15, amid intensified bombardment in the southeastern city. (apnews.com)
  • Missile and drone attacks hit Odesa, Kharkiv outskirts, Kupiansk and Donetsk region, leading to multiple civilian deaths and injuries across key towns along the long front line. (apnews.com)
  • On the reverse front, Belgorod region in Russia and Russian‑held Donetsk also witnessed casualties due to Ukrainian shelling, illustrating the war’s deadly impact on both sides. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Russian and Ukrainian attacks?
At least 13 people were killed in the latest cross-border attacks, according to local officials from both sides.
Which cities were affected by the attacks?
Cities affected include Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and areas in Donetsk and Belgorod regions.
What type of weapons were used in the attacks?
The attacks involved guided bombs, missiles, and drones targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.
Were there casualties on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine border?
Yes, casualties were reported on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides of the border, including civilians.
Has the information been independently verified?
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts reported by officials from either side.

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