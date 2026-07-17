GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil rises on intensifying US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rises on intensifying US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Geopolitics Commodities

Oil Rises Amid US-Iran Tensions and Threats to Red Sea Oil Passage

Market Response to Escalating US-Iran Conflict

By Helen Clark

Oil Prices React to Gulf Attacks

PERTH, July 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the U.S. and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken truce limiting oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz and with Tehran asking the Houthi movement to stand ready to shut the Red Sea export route.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts have climbed nearly 12% this week, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI for a second weekly gain.

Escalation of Military Actions

US Air Strikes and Iranian Response

For the first time since a memorandum of understanding paused fighting last month, the United States launched two big waves of air strikes in a single day on Wednesday, mostly on targets near Iran's southern coast, and kept firing on Thursday.

Expert Commentary on Oil Security

"Oil security is still a critical issue," International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington.

"We should be worried, and I am worried, if the situation does not improve in the next few weeks," he said.

US Central Command Statement

In a statement, U.S. ​Central ​Command ⁠said U.S. forces began "a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities" at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) or 9:30 p.m. in Tehran.

Tehran has countered with missiles and drones targeted at U.S. military bases in neighbouring states, including a barrage at a recently expanded air base in Jordan.

Threats to Oil Supply Routes

Red Sea Oil Route at Risk

Adding to oil supply concerns, Iran's leadership has told its Houthi allies to be prepared to close the Red Sea oil route if the U.S. strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters.

Technical Analysis and Market Outlook

IG analysts said technically, WTI could test the mid-$80s if it holds above key support in the mid-$70s.

Other Market Influences

Trump Media & Technology Group Data Feed

Separately, Trump Media & Technology Group unveiled a paid-for, licensed data feed that will give banks and trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts, such as President Donald Trump's, whose posts often move oil markets.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude gained about 1.25% to $85.28/bbl and WTI jumped 1.3% to $79.98/bbl amid escalating conflict and export route threats.
  • Iran’s call for Houthi readiness to close the Red Sea route compounds supply fears, potentially blocking both major export corridors.
  • IEA’s Fatih Birol warned global energy security remains fragile, while markets eye technical resistance in WTI mid‑$80s range.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising this week?
Oil prices are climbing due to escalating hostilities between the US and Iran, which threaten oil flows through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz and potentially the Red Sea.
How much have Brent and WTI crude futures increased?
Brent crude rose $1.05 to $85.28 a barrel and WTI rose $1.03 to $79.98 a barrel, both seeing nearly 12% weekly gains.
What actions have the US and Iran taken to escalate tensions?
The US launched multiple air strikes near Iran's southern coast while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US bases in nearby countries.
What is the risk to global oil supply?
There are concerns that Iran may direct Houthi allies to close the Red Sea oil route if US strikes continue, further threatening global oil supply.
What technical outlook did IG analysts provide for WTI?
IG analysts noted that if WTI crude holds above key support in the mid-$70s, it could test the mid-$80s price range.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stocks stumble, oil set for weekly gain on renewed Gulf hostilities

Stocks stumble, oil set for weekly gain on renewed Gulf hostilities

Image for Dollar set for weekly drop as traders cut wagers on rate hikes

Dollar set for weekly drop as traders cut wagers on rate hikes

Image for Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes

Analysis-Trump threatens new Iran escalation and risks repeating old mistakes

Image for New Zealand, Switzerland to begin talks in September on trade deal

New Zealand, Switzerland to begin talks in September on trade deal

Image for Quiet U.S. pullback in Eastern Europe sparks wider allied worries

Quiet U.S. pullback in Eastern Europe sparks wider allied worries

Image for Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister

Andy Burnham to be made UK Labour leader on way to becoming prime minister

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece
US to take lead in probe into Ryanair Boeing 737 engine failure over Greece
Image for Exclusive-PayPal board sees Stripe-Advent offer as inadequate, sources say
Exclusive-PayPal board sees Stripe-Advent offer as inadequate, sources say
Image for Trading Day: Sinking chips  
Trading Day: Sinking chips  
Image for German state to facilitate defence company Rafael's operations on Volkswagen site, sources say
German state to facilitate defence company Rafael's operations on Volkswagen site, sources say
Image for Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports
Google Gemini launch delayed as tech falls short of internal goals, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports
Dassault Systemes in talks to buy drug trial software firm ArisGlobal, FT reports
Image for EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment
EDP chief says EU governments, not Brussels, slowing renewable energy investment
Image for England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year
England to ban sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s from next year
Image for Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says
Latvia boosts security at dam, gas storage facility due to Russian threat, PM says
Image for Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low
Monte dei Paschi says bid premium offered by Intesa is too low
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs
Ladbrokes owner Entain to cut 500 roles as it seeks to lower costs
Image for Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
Ireland enacts law to lift Dublin Airport passenger cap
View All Finance Posts