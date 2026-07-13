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Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile

Strong Growth Driven by Defence Contracts and Market Demand

July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian defence and technology firm Kongsberg Gruppen reported a 53% rise in order intake for the second quarter on Monday, driven by several contract awards led mainly by the Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

CEO Statement on Market Position

"We are experiencing growing interest in security both below the sea surface and in space, areas where Kongsberg is well positioned," CEO Eirik Lie, who succeeded Geir Håøy in the role, said in a statement.

Financial Performance and Order Intake

Quarterly Orders and Revenue

Kongsberg, which serves defence, security and technology sectors, said its quarterly orders rose to 17.07 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.75 billion) from 11.19 billion crowns a year earlier.

Impact of European Defence Spending

Kongsberg, which spun off its maritime business in April, has seen demand rise sharply as European governments boost their military budgets, replenish weapons stocks and seek more air-defence, missile and counter-drone systems after the war in Ukraine exposed gaps in the continent's defences.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

First-Quarter Performance

In May, Kongsberg Gruppen reported that first-quarter orders had more than doubled, driven by strong demand for weapon stations and counter-drone systems.

Growth Ambitions

Revenue Targets for 2029 and 2033

Last month, Kongsberg said it was seeking to triple its revenue by 2029 and more than quadruple it by 2033, citing rising European defence spending.

Order Backlog and Market Developments

"The order backlog and market developments we have seen in the second quarter position us well to realise these ambitions," Lie said.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7783 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdańsk; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Second‑quarter orders rose to NOK 17.07 bn from NOK 11.19 bn a year earlier, a 53% increase, driven largely by Joint Strike Missile contract wins.
  • Contracts include a NOK 4.7 bn JSM deal signed June 30 with a new (sixth) customer—Canada—and substantial orders from Germany and the U.S., underscoring the missile’s global appeal.
  • With elevated interest in undersea, air, and space security solutions, Kongsberg continues to benefit from solid demand across its defence and technology portfolio.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Kongsberg's Q2 order intake increase?
The increase was driven mainly by contract awards for the Joint Strike Missile.
How much did Kongsberg's Q2 order intake rise?
Order intake rose by 53% compared to the same period last year.
Who is the CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen?
Eirik Lie is the CEO, having succeeded Geir Håøy.
What was the total Q2 order value for Kongsberg Gruppen?
Quarterly orders reached 17.07 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.75 billion).
Which sectors does Kongsberg serve?
Kongsberg serves the defence, security, and technology sectors.

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