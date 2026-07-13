Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile

Strong Growth Driven by Defence Contracts and Market Demand

July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian defence and technology firm Kongsberg Gruppen reported a 53% rise in order intake for the second quarter on Monday, driven by several contract awards led mainly by the Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

CEO Statement on Market Position

"We are experiencing growing interest in security both below the sea surface and in space, areas where Kongsberg is well positioned," CEO Eirik Lie, who succeeded Geir Håøy in the role, said in a statement.

Financial Performance and Order Intake

Quarterly Orders and Revenue

Kongsberg, which serves defence, security and technology sectors, said its quarterly orders rose to 17.07 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.75 billion) from 11.19 billion crowns a year earlier.

Impact of European Defence Spending

Kongsberg, which spun off its maritime business in April, has seen demand rise sharply as European governments boost their military budgets, replenish weapons stocks and seek more air-defence, missile and counter-drone systems after the war in Ukraine exposed gaps in the continent's defences.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

First-Quarter Performance

In May, Kongsberg Gruppen reported that first-quarter orders had more than doubled, driven by strong demand for weapon stations and counter-drone systems.

Growth Ambitions

Revenue Targets for 2029 and 2033

Last month, Kongsberg said it was seeking to triple its revenue by 2029 and more than quadruple it by 2033, citing rising European defence spending.

Order Backlog and Market Developments

"The order backlog and market developments we have seen in the second quarter position us well to realise these ambitions," Lie said.

Additional Information

($1 = 9.7783 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdańsk; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Subhranshu Sahu)