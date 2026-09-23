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EFG International resolves Kuwait legal case - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EFG International resolves Kuwait legal case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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EFG International Settles Legal Dispute with Kuwait's PIFSS, Ends Litigation Risk

EFG International Reaches Final Settlement with Kuwait's Public Pension Fund

Background of the Legal Dispute

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - EFG International has reached a final settlement with the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) of Kuwait related to civil proceedings in the UK, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

Allegations Against EFG and Other Parties

Kuwait's public pension fund had accused asset manager Man Group, EFG and others of laundering bribes paid to its late director.

Financial Impact of the Settlement

Provision and Additional Impact

EFG, which has already recorded a provision to cover the case, said the settlement will result in a marginal additional impact of about 5 million Swiss francs ($6.09 million)to its net profit in the second half of 2026.

Removal of Litigation Risk

The settlement removes all legacy litigation risk for EFG related to the claims at issue in the UK proceedings, which related to events between 1995 and 2012, it added.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8214 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The settlement closes EFG’s UK litigation with Kuwait’s PIFSS and clears all legacy risks tied to the period 1995–2012.
  • EFG had already provisioned CHF ≈ 59.5 million (after tax) for this case, and the new settlement only impacts net profit by a further CHF 5 million in H2 2026.
  • This resolution follows a long-running case involving alleged laundering of bribes tied to PIFSS’s late director, initially disclosed in 2019 (EFG’s 2025 annual report).

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal case did EFG International resolve with Kuwait?
EFG International reached a final settlement with Kuwait's Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) related to civil proceedings in the UK.
How much will the settlement impact EFG International's profits?
The settlement will have a marginal additional impact of about 5 million Swiss francs ($6.09 million) on EFG's net profit in the second half of 2026.
What did the legal claims against EFG International pertain to?
The claims were related to alleged laundering of bribes paid to PIFSS's late director, covering events between 1995 and 2012.
Which other asset manager was involved in the case?
Man Group, along with EFG International and others, was accused by Kuwait's pension fund in the proceedings.
What risk does the settlement remove for EFG International?
The settlement removes all legacy litigation risk for EFG related to the UK claims at issue.

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