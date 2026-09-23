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Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Royal Caribbean acquires stake in resort operator Sandals for $3 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Royal Caribbean Buys 50% Stake in Sandals Resorts for $3 Billion

Royal Caribbean Expands into Land-Based Vacation Experiences

Acquisition Details

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Caribbean resorts operator Sandals Resorts International, expanding the cruise company's presence in land-based vacation experiences.

Financial Terms of the Deal

The cruise operator will buy the stake for $3 billion, the company said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Angela Christy and Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • The $3 billion acquisition values Sandals and Beaches Resorts at an estimated forward EBITDA multiple of about 10×, signaling a premium valuation (prnewswire.com)
  • The joint venture accelerates Royal Caribbean’s push beyond cruising into the broader ~$2 trillion global vacation market, combining cruise, private destinations, and resort experiences (prnewswire.com)
  • Despite the deal, the Stewart family retains leadership and equity, while the transaction—expected to close in early 2027—is anticipated to be accretive to earnings and financed via committed debt from Morgan Stanley (prnewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Royal Caribbean pay for its stake in Sandals Resorts?
Royal Caribbean will pay $3 billion to acquire a 50% stake in Sandals Resorts International.
What does the acquisition mean for Royal Caribbean?
The acquisition expands Royal Caribbean's presence in land-based vacation experiences beyond cruises.
Who reported on the Royal Caribbean and Sandals Resorts deal?
Angela Christy and Abu Sultan in Bengaluru reported the deal, with editing by Maju Samuel.
What percentage of Sandals Resorts International is Royal Caribbean acquiring?
Royal Caribbean is acquiring a 50% stake in Sandals Resorts International.

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