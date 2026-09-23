Royal Caribbean Buys 50% Stake in Sandals Resorts for $3 Billion
Royal Caribbean Expands into Land-Based Vacation Experiences
Acquisition Details
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Caribbean resorts operator Sandals Resorts International, expanding the cruise company's presence in land-based vacation experiences.
Financial Terms of the Deal
The cruise operator will buy the stake for $3 billion, the company said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Angela Christy and Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)