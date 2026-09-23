Roche Nominates Ex-Takeda CEO Christoph Weber for Board Seat at AGM
Roche Proposes Christoph Weber for Board of Directors
Background of the Nomination
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roche on Wednesday said it was proposing Christoph Weber, the former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to the Swiss company's board of directors at its AGM next March.
Leadership Experience and Industry Knowledge
"Christophe's intimate knowledge of the healthcare industry and his broad leadership experience will further strengthen our Board," said Roche Chairman Severin Schwan in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)