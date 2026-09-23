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Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roche proposes former Takeda CEO for board seat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Roche Nominates Ex-Takeda CEO Christoph Weber for Board Seat at AGM

Roche Proposes Christoph Weber for Board of Directors

Background of the Nomination

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Roche on Wednesday said it was proposing Christoph Weber, the former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to the Swiss company's board of directors at its AGM next March.

Leadership Experience and Industry Knowledge

"Christophe's intimate knowledge of the healthcare industry and his broad leadership experience will further strengthen our Board," said Roche Chairman Severin Schwan in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Christophe Weber led Takeda as CEO from April 2015 until retiring in June 2026, delivering R&D transformation and integrating Shire into the company (takeda.com)
  • His retirement from Takeda in June 2026 marked the culmination of a planned succession process, after which Julie Kim formally took over as CEO (sec.gov)
  • Roche is targeting its AGM in March 2027 for board elections; Weber’s global pharma leadership experience is seen as a strategic asset (roche.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Roche proposed for its board of directors?
Roche has proposed Christoph Weber, the former CEO of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, for election to its board.
What experience does Christoph Weber bring to the Roche board?
Christoph Weber brings intimate knowledge of the healthcare industry and broad leadership experience.
Who commented on the board nomination at Roche?
Roche Chairman Severin Schwan commented on the nomination.
Where was this announcement made?
The announcement was made in Zurich, Switzerland.

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