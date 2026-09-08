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Amazon hires banks for first ever sterling bond sale - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon hires banks for first ever sterling bond sale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Amazon Launches First Sterling Bond Sale as AI Drives Funding Demand

Amazon's Entry into the Sterling Bond Market

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Amazon hired banks on Tuesday for its first ever sterling bond sale, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as hyperscalers rush to raise funding across currencies to finance the AI boom.

Details of the Bond Sale

The tech giant is looking to sell 3-year, 6-year, 12-year and 19-year bonds, according to the memo from one of the banks arranging the sale.

Timing and Market Conditions

The transaction may come as early as Wednesday, subject to market conditions, the memo added.

Fundraising Amount

It did not specify how much money Amazon is looking to raise from the bonds.

Context: Hyperscalers and Global Bond Issuance

Hyperscalers like Amazon are increasingly selling bonds across markets outside of the U.S. this year, from euros to Swiss francs and the yen, as they seek to diversify their financing sources given huge funding needs for the AI transition. 

Investor Demand and Market Impact

The scale of their debt issuance is already testing the limits of investor demand, particularly in the U.S. dollar bond market, with some large bond buyers warning over the summer that the market is showing signs of indigestion.

Comparisons with Other Tech Giants

Alphabet's Sterling Bond Sale

Amazon's sterling bond sale follows that of Google-parent Alphabet, which raised £5.5 billion ($7.44 billion) from a five-part deal in the currency in February, which included a rare 100-year bond.

Currency Conversion Reference

($1 = 0.7395 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, writing by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Alun John and Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon plans its first-ever bond sale in British pounds, spanning 3‑, 6‑, 12‑ and 19‑year maturities, with execution possible as early as Wednesday (Sept 9, 2026) depending on market conditions (uk.investing.com).
  • The sale marks part of a broader trend: hyperscalers are increasingly issuing debt in non‑USD markets to fund massive AI infrastructure spending, diversifying currencies to manage exposure and expand investor reach (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Such issuance has grown massive: hyperscalers issued roughly $194 billion in bonds by early July 2026—up 79% from 2025—and non‑USD issuance comprises over one‑third of their total, with Amazon having raised €14.5 billion in euros and CAD 14 billion in Canadian dollars earlier in the year (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Amazon issuing its first sterling bond?
Amazon is issuing its first sterling bond to diversify its financing sources and raise funds for expanding in the AI sector.
What are the maturities of Amazon's planned sterling bonds?
Amazon plans to sell bonds with 3-year, 6-year, 12-year, and 19-year maturities.
When could Amazon's sterling bond sale take place?
The transaction may come as early as Wednesday, subject to market conditions.
How does Amazon's bond issuance compare to other tech giants?
Amazon's sterling bond follows Alphabet's £5.5 billion sterling bond sale, which included a rare 100-year bond.
Why are hyperscalers raising funds across multiple currencies?
Hyperscalers are raising funds in various currencies to meet large AI funding needs and mitigate dependency on single markets.

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