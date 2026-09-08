GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Antitrust

EU Set to Warn MMG Over Anglo American’s Brazilian Nickel Acquisition

EU Regulatory Concerns and Implications for Nickel Acquisition

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - EU regulators are preparing to warn Hong Kong-listed mining and metals company MMG over its plan to buy Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business because of competition concerns, three people familiar with the matter said.

EU's Dependence on Critical Minerals

The step reflects mounting European Union concern about the bloc's reliance on China for critical minerals vital to defence, technology and renewable energy and Beijing's use of export control measures on critical mineral supplies.

Regulatory Process and Potential Outcomes

Statement of Objections by the European Commission

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, is preparing to send out this month what is known as a statement of objections or a charge sheet, setting out the concerns that will need to be addressed for the deal to be cleared, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is not yet public.

Possible Remedies and Likelihood

MMG could stave off the charge sheet by offering remedies, but this is regarded as unlikely, one of the people said. 

Responses from Involved Parties

Official Comments

The EU antitrust watchdog and MMG declined to comment. Anglo American reiterated comments issued two weeks ago.

Anglo American's Statement

"The evidence we've provided demonstrates that this transaction poses no competition concerns to the EU market and should be approved unconditionally," it said in a statement to Reuters.

"Over the past year, the market has benefited from a significant structural expansion of FeNi supply from a number of producers, whilst European customers have shown how readily they can switch between their various suppliers," it said.

Potential Impact on European Market

The Commission in November said the deal could enable MMG to divert ferronickel from Europe and undermine the competitiveness of European stainless steel production.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • EU antitrust watchdog is set to raise formal objections to MMG’s takeover, citing risks to European ferronickel supply and stainless steel competitiveness.
  • Despite MMG’s behavioral remedies, such as supply guarantees, the Commission finds them insufficient absent structural changes.
  • The case underscores growing EU urgency to secure strategic autonomy over critical raw materials amid reliance on Chinese-controlled supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU investigating the MMG and Anglo American nickel deal?
EU regulators are concerned the deal could reduce competition and increase the bloc's reliance on China for critical minerals.
What is the European Commission's next step regarding the deal?
The European Commission is preparing to send a statement of objections outlining its competition concerns to MMG.
How might MMG respond to the EU's concerns?
MMG could offer remedies to address the concerns, but this is seen as unlikely according to sources.
What are Anglo American’s views on the deal?
Anglo American maintains that the deal poses no competition concerns and should be approved unconditionally by the EU.
What potential impact does the deal have on the European market?
The deal could enable MMG to divert ferronickel from Europe, undermining the competitiveness of European stainless steel production.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Image for Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Image for German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

Image for Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO

Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO

Image for Hormuz disruptions hitting small businesses hardest, UN trade agency warns 

Hormuz disruptions hitting small businesses hardest, UN trade agency warns 

Image for Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Yen pauses after rally as dollar firms 
Yen pauses after rally as dollar firms 
Image for France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says
France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says
Image for UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution
UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution
Image for Former top Swiss banker convicted for corruption
Former top Swiss banker convicted for corruption
Image for German exports unexpectedly fall as trade volatility bites
German exports unexpectedly fall as trade volatility bites
Image for Bank of England to hold rates, show patience with war-driven inflation: Reuters poll
Bank of England to hold rates, show patience with war-driven inflation: Reuters poll
Image for UK sells 30-year debt at record yield, showing pressure on public finances
UK sells 30-year debt at record yield, showing pressure on public finances
Image for German police detain suspect after sabotage attacks on power grid
German police detain suspect after sabotage attacks on power grid
Image for Exclusive-Solvay in talks with One Investment Management on rare earths partnership
Exclusive-Solvay in talks with One Investment Management on rare earths partnership
Image for EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
Image for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 seeks $1 billion in damages from South Korea's Hanwha
Russia's Arctic LNG 2 seeks $1 billion in damages from South Korea's Hanwha
Image for Ukraine prosecutor general resigns in latest fallout from anti-corruption crackdown
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns in latest fallout from anti-corruption crackdown
View All Finance Posts