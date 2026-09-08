German Police Detain Suspect Linked to Power Grid Sabotage Attacks

Suspect Detained in Connection with Electricity Grid Sabotage

Details of the Arrest

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German police have detained a man suspected of carrying out a series of sabotage attacks on the country's electricity grid, a security source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Official Police Statement

A police spokesperson confirmed that police had detained one person in the case but declined to give further details.

Background on the Suspect

Identity and Location

The suspect, identified as Daniel V. by German media, was detained in Weisweiler about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Cologne, where he allegedly carried out one of his attempted attacks, the source said.

Motive for the Attacks

Opposition to Fossil Fuels

German police have been searching for the 48-year-old since they obtained letters claiming responsibility for a series of sabotage attacks on the power grid, in which the suspect cited opposition to fossil fuels as a motive.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Markus Wacket, writing by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)