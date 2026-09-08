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Exclusive-Solvay in talks with One Investment Management on rare earths partnership

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Solvay and OneIM Discuss Strategic Rare Earths Business Partnership

Overview of the Solvay-OneIM Rare Earths Partnership Discussions

MELBOURNE/LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals group Solvay is in talks with One Investment Management about a potential strategic partnership for its rare earths business, Solvay told Reuters on Tuesday.

A deal would give OneIM, run by former SoftBank executive Rajeev Misra, exposure to rare earths processing, complementing its existing investments in the sector, which is dominated by China.

Background of the Negotiations

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Solvay and OneIM have been holding talks since March about Solvay's rare earths operations.

Importance of Rare Earth Minerals

Rare earth minerals are critical for the energy transition, electronics and defence industries, and Western countries are seeking to reduce their reliance on China for supply.

Official Statements from Solvay

"In response to recent rumors ... Solvay confirms that it is currently engaged in discussions regarding a potential strategic partnership with OneIM regarding its rare earths business," the company said in an emailed statement in response to a query from Reuters.

"There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate."

Details on Solvay's Rare Earths Business

OneIM did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

Solvay's Processing Plant in France

Solvay's rare earths unit includes a processing plant in France that was among the world's largest four decades ago.

Strategic Value of the Business

While the business accounts for only a small part of Solvay, which produces chemicals including soda ash and speciality polymers used in cars and aircraft, it is considered a strategic asset because of its processing expertise.

La Rochelle Plant and Global Benchmarking

The company's 78-year-old processing plant in La Rochelle on France's Atlantic coast set the benchmark for global rare earth prices in the 1980s and 1990s and is one of the only plants outside of China that can separate all 17 rare earth elements.

About One Investment Management (OneIM)

OneIM is run by Misra, former CEO of SoftBank Group's massive Vision Funds, and has invested in a string of rare earths companies, some of which have already negotiated supply deals with Solvay.

Leadership and Investment Focus

Misra stepped down from SoftBank in 2022 to found OneIM along with Yanni Pipilis and other former SoftBank executives.

Global Presence and Assets Under Management

The alternative investment manager, with offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York and Tokyo, manages $11.8 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Eric Onstad in London. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Solvay is in confidential talks with OneIM (led by ex‑SoftBank executive Rajeev Misra) about a potential joint venture in rare‑earth processing—a field dominated by China.
  • Solvay’s La Rochelle plant in France—operational since 1948—is one of Europe’s few facilities able to separate all 17 rare earth elements at industrial scale.
  • OneIM manages over $10 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2026) and has prior investments or partnerships in rare‑earth firms.
  • The move aligns with Western efforts (notably G7 and EU initiatives) to reduce dependence on China for critical minerals through diversification and new processing capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Solvay discussing with One Investment Management?
Solvay is in talks with One Investment Management about a potential strategic partnership for its rare earths business.
Why are rare earth minerals important?
Rare earth minerals are critical for the energy transition, electronics, and defence industries, with efforts underway to reduce reliance on China.
Where is Solvay's rare earths processing plant located?
Solvay operates a rare earths processing plant in La Rochelle, France, known for its global significance in the 1980s and 1990s.
Who runs One Investment Management?
OneIM is run by Rajeev Misra, former CEO of SoftBank Group's Vision Funds, along with other former SoftBank executives.
What is the strategic significance of Solvay's rare earths business?
Despite being a small part of Solvay, the rare earths business is considered strategic due to its processing expertise and unique capabilities outside of China.

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