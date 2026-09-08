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Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance War Impact International Law Humanitarian

Cluster Bomb Casualties Reach Third-Highest Annual Toll, Driven by Ukraine Conflict

Annual Report Highlights and Global Response to Cluster Munitions

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By Olivia Le Poidevin

Record Casualties and Affected Populations

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cluster munitions killed or wounded at least 1,063 people in 2025 — most of them in Ukraine — in the third-highest annual toll on record, according to a report released ahead of a conference reviewing a treaty banning the weapons.

The vast majority of the casualties — 87% — were civilians, and around two-fifths were children, the Cluster Munition Coalition's annual report said on Tuesday.

Impact on Civilians and Children

The treaty was helping affected communities, "yet the rising human toll, continued and new use, production, and transfers by states not party are stark warnings that these gains cannot be taken for granted," coalition director Tamar Gabelnick said.

The highest annual toll, 1,172, was recorded by the coalition in 2022, the year that Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nature and Effects of Cluster Munitions

Cluster munitions, fired from the ground or by aircraft, explode midair, spraying smaller bomblets over a wide area. 

Long-Term Dangers for Survivors

Survivors often suffer major injuries from blasts and burns that can result in lifelong medical needs. Unexploded bombs can remain on the battlefield long after a conflict ends.

International Treaties and Compliance

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, under which 112 states parties have agreed to prohibit the use of the weapons.  

Positions of Russia and Ukraine

Russia has long argued that cluster munitions are lawful weapons and says humanitarian problems arise from their improper use.

Ukraine has also used cluster munitions, the report found. Ukraine's military says it adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law in using such weaponry, the report added.

Other Countries Involved

Iran, Myanmar, Russia, Thailand and Ukraine, none of them parties to the convention, used cluster munitions during the reporting period, said the report, which has been recording casualties since 2010. 

It also found evidence of new production in nine countries, including China, Israel, North Korea, Russia and South Korea.

Calls for Action and Support for Victims

The Red Cross has called for more states to join the Convention ahead of a conference reviewing the treaty in Vientiane, Laos in mid-September. 

Red Cross Advocacy and Funding Challenges

"We need a larger group of states and most big military powers to join this convention," Fahad Ahmed, Legal Adviser at the Red Cross, said. 

The Red Cross said funding cuts have forced it to reduce physical rehabilitation support for victims.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were affected by cluster munitions in 2025?
At least 1,063 people were killed or wounded by cluster munitions in 2025, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition's annual report.
Which countries used cluster munitions during the reporting period?
Iran, Myanmar, Russia, Thailand, and Ukraine used cluster munitions during the reporting period, according to the report.
What percentage of cluster bomb casualties were civilians?
87% of cluster bomb casualties reported in 2025 were civilians, with around two-fifths being children.
Have Russia and Ukraine signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions?
Neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which aims to ban the use of such weapons.
What is the Red Cross's stance on cluster munitions?
The Red Cross urges more countries, especially major military powers, to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions and has called attention to funding cuts affecting victim support.

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