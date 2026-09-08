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Russia's Arctic LNG 2 seeks $1 billion in damages from South Korea's Hanwha - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Arctic LNG 2 seeks $1 billion in damages from South Korea's Hanwha

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Demands $1 Billion from Hanwha Over Cancelled Contracts

Arctic LNG 2 Seeks Damages Following U.S. Sanctions and Contract Cancellations

Background of the Arctic LNG 2 Project

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Arctic LNG 2, a liquefied natural gas project led by Russia's Novatek, is seeking about $1 billion in damages from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean over cancelled tanker construction contracts, according to a disclosure by Hanwha.

Arctic LNG 2, which is 60% owned by Novatek, was expected to become one of Russia's largest LNG plants, with planned output of 19.8 million metric tons a year. But U.S. sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine have complicated its prospects.

Production Timeline and Delays

Novatek began production at Arctic LNG in December 2023, but cargo deliveries to end-users, all in China, did not begin until August 2024.

Details of the Cancelled Shipbuilding Contracts

Hanwha Ocean’s Role and Agreements

Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, had agreed to build six Arc7 tankers for the project, including three for Russia's Sovcomflot and three for Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Impact of Sanctions on Tanker Orders

However, Hanwha has previously said the three tankers ordered by Sovcomflot were cancelled because of the sanctions on Russia.

Legal Action and Financial Claims

Arbitration Proceedings

In a disclosure dated September 3, Hanwha said Arctic LNG 2 had filed a claim with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre related to a shipbuilding contract that had been terminated.

The claim totals 1.37 trillion won, equivalent to about $1.02 billion.

Responses and Additional Information

Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 1,341.9600 won)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Arctic LNG 2 filed for arbitration at SIAC on September 1, 2026, claiming KRW 1.3703 trillion (~$1 billion) against Hanwha Ocean for alleged violations of step‑in agreements tied to cancelled tanker contracts; the amount represents about 22.2% of Hanwha Ocean’s equity at end‑2025 (issue.stream).
  • The arbitration relates to three ice‑class Arc7 LNG vessels originally contracted by Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) for Sovcomflot and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines; cancellations stem from U.S. sanctions affecting Russia’s LNG logistics (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Arctic LNG 2, 60% owned by Novatek and sanctioned by the U.S. since November 2023, has faced significant operational challenges—including tanker procurement and export disruptions—but has begun limited LNG production and is exploring alternative logistics and stakeholder rebalancing (e.g., TotalEnergies’ stake transfer) (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Arctic LNG 2 seeking $1 billion in damages from Hanwha Ocean?
Arctic LNG 2 is claiming damages due to cancelled shipbuilding contracts with Hanwha Ocean following US sanctions on Russia.
What role does Hanwha Ocean play in the Arctic LNG 2 project?
Hanwha Ocean, a South Korean shipbuilder, agreed to construct six Arc7 tankers for the Arctic LNG 2 project.
How have US sanctions impacted the Arctic LNG 2 project?
US sanctions have led to the cancellation of contracts and delayed cargo deliveries from Arctic LNG 2 to end-users.
Where was the claim filed regarding the shipbuilding dispute?
The damage claim was filed by Arctic LNG 2 with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.
Who owns Arctic LNG 2 and what is its expected output?
Arctic LNG 2 is 60% owned by Russia's Novatek and has a planned output of 19.8 million metric tons per year.

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