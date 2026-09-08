GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Hormuz disruptions hitting small businesses hardest, UN trade agency warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Hormuz disruptions hitting small businesses hardest, UN trade agency warns 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Global Supply Chain SMEs

Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Put SMEs at Risk in Global Trade Supply Chains

Impact of Strait of Hormuz Disruptions on SMEs and Global Trade

UNCTAD Warns of Increased Vulnerability for SMEs

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could push small and medium-sized businesses out of global supply chains, increasing economic concentration and weakening the resilience of international trade, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said on Tuesday.

Financial Pressures on SMEs

• Rising energy bills, freight rates, insurance premiums and financing constraints sparked by the U.S-Iran war place heavier burdens on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) than on large firms, leaving them more vulnerable than large corporations that can diversify suppliers, markets and funding sources.

Global Significance of SMEs

• SMEs account for around 90% of global businesses, 70% of employment and 50% of world GDP, according to the report, meaning the disruptions risk ripple effects far beyond the shipping lanes.

Middle East Conflict and Oil Trade Disruptions

• For months, markets have been rattled by the conflict in the Middle East which has caused major disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway between Iran and Oman through which a substantial share of global oil trade usually passes.

• After a month of calm in August, fighting in the Gulf resumed, with Iran and the U.S. exchanging fire, sending global oil prices back up ​to levels unseen since July. Brent crude prices were up more than 2% on Tuesday, above $99 a barrel.

Wider Economic Impact of Regional Instability

• Houthi attacks on southwestern Saudi Arabia have the potential to deepen the economic impact of the conflict by disrupting Middle East energy supplies beyond the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

SME Exclusion Effect and Long-Term Risks

• UNCTAD warned the disruption risked an “SME exclusion effect”, where smaller companies could be forced to scale back production, delay investments or exit value chains altogether, even if overall trade volumes eventually improve.

• "The risk is not only that trade slows globally. It is that smaller firms can be really pushed out of the value chains, even when overall trade begins to recover," said UNCTAD spokesperson Marcelo Risi.

Recent Shocks and Ongoing Challenges

• UNCTAD said recent shocks had already been reflected in higher crude prices, lower shipping transit volumes and rising borrowing costs, weighing particularly hard on SMEs, which already face higher relative operating costs such as electricity and import compliance than larger firms.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • SMEs — which represent ~90% of firms, ~70% of employment and ~50% of global GDP — face heavier pressure from rising energy, freight, insurance and financing costs than large firms, risking an “SME exclusion effect” (unctad.org)
  • Transit through the Strait collapsed by over 95%, triggering spikes in oil prices (now near $99–$100 a barrel), freight, insurance and fuel costs, exacerbating financial strain on SMEs (unctad.org)
  • Even if trade volumes recover, SMEs may remain excluded without policy support: UNCTAD urges improved access to trade finance, logistics, affordable energy and support services to protect value-chain inclusion and economic resilience (unctad.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Strait of Hormuz disruptions affecting small businesses?
Disruptions lead to rising energy costs, higher freight rates, and financing constraints, which impact small and medium-sized enterprises more than larger firms.
What is the 'SME exclusion effect' mentioned by UNCTAD?
The 'SME exclusion effect' refers to smaller businesses being forced to scale back production, delay investment, or exit supply chains due to increased costs and trade risks.
Why are SMEs more vulnerable to trade disruptions than large corporations?
SMEs have fewer resources to diversify suppliers, markets, and funding sources, making them more exposed to shocks like the Hormuz crisis.
What proportion of global economic activity do SMEs represent?
According to UNCTAD, SMEs account for about 90% of businesses, 70% of employment, and 50% of world GDP.
What recent events have intensified disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz?
Renewed fighting between Iran and the U.S., along with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, have led to rising oil prices and further supply chain impacts.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit

Granite Asia seeks middle-market opportunities in Asia private credit

Image for Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows

Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows

Image for Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Oil hits multi-week highs after Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities

Image for Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say

Exclusive-MMG faces EU antitrust warning over Anglo American deal, sources say

Image for Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Cluster bomb casualties near record, driven by war in Ukraine

Image for German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO
Novartis twin drug setbacks pile pressure on pipeline, CEO
Image for Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says
Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says
Image for Yen pauses after rally as dollar firms 
Yen pauses after rally as dollar firms 
Image for France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says
France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says
Image for UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution
UK, France and Canada sanction Israeli West Bank settlements, in support for two-state solution
Image for Former top Swiss banker convicted for corruption
Former top Swiss banker convicted for corruption
Image for German exports unexpectedly fall as trade volatility bites
German exports unexpectedly fall as trade volatility bites
Image for Bank of England to hold rates, show patience with war-driven inflation: Reuters poll
Bank of England to hold rates, show patience with war-driven inflation: Reuters poll
Image for UK sells 30-year debt at record yield, showing pressure on public finances
UK sells 30-year debt at record yield, showing pressure on public finances
Image for German police detain suspect after sabotage attacks on power grid
German police detain suspect after sabotage attacks on power grid
Image for Exclusive-Solvay in talks with One Investment Management on rare earths partnership
Exclusive-Solvay in talks with One Investment Management on rare earths partnership
Image for EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
EU faces complaint over plan to simplify more environmental laws
View All Finance Posts