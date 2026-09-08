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German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German gas supply diversification ensures imports, but at a price, Equinor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Germany's Diversified Gas Imports Ensure Supply but Lead to High Prices, Says Equinor

Germany's Gas Supply Situation and Market Dynamics

By Nora Buli

Current Gas Storage Levels and Supply Outlook

OSLO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany, where gas storage filling levels are at a historic low, will be able to attract the natural gas it needs for this winter but should be prepared for high prices, a senior executive at Norwegian energy producer Equinor said on Tuesday.

Diversification of Gas Import Sources

Germany's diversification of import sources since the 2022 energy crisis, when it lost Russian gas pipeline supplies, has been "super important", Equinor's head of marketing, midstream and processing, Irene Rummelhoff, told a conference in Oslo.

Equinor's Perspective on Germany's Readiness

"I think even though your storages are quite empty still... you will be in a position to attract enough and import enough," Rummelhoff told the German-Norwegian gathering of energy executives and officials.

Since 2022, Norway emerged as Germany's single biggest gas supplier, most of it delivered via a vast pipeline system, but Germany has also built up several import terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Risks and Challenges for the Upcoming Winter

Meanwhile, gas storage sites in Germany are only 53% full - the lowest in 15 years of records - and the country risks shortages in the event of a very cold winter, the country's storage industry group INES said earlier on Tuesday.

Market Prices and Global Competition

High Prices Expected Due to Supply Constraints

"Prices are going to be another issue. So you need to be prepared for that, but the diversification is good," Rummelhoff said.

Europe's benchmark gas contract for front-month deliveries at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is trading at its highest level since January 2023.

Impact of Global Events on LNG Supply

Prices rose rapidly in recent weeks as the war between the United States and Iran is hampering Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports via the Strait of Hormuz, increasing competition between Asian and Europe for alternative LNG supplies.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s gas storages at around 53% full in early September—the lowest for this time of year in 15 years (energien-speichern.de)
  • Diversification since 2022—with Norway now Germany’s largest supplier plus build‑out of LNG terminals—helps ensure import capacity (lemonde.fr)
  • European TTF gas prices have surged, hitting their highest levels since January 2023 due to Middle East war and Qatari LNG disruptions, raising cost risks (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Germany diversified its gas imports since the 2022 energy crisis?
Germany increased imports from Norway and built new LNG import terminals after losing Russian pipeline supplies.
What is the current status of Germany’s gas storage levels?
Gas storage sites in Germany are only 53% full, the lowest in the last 15 years.
Will Germany be able to meet its gas needs this winter?
Equinor says Germany can attract sufficient gas imports, but should expect high prices.
Why are gas prices expected to remain high in Germany?
Supply competition from Asia and disruptions in Qatari LNG exports are driving up prices in Europe.
What impact did the loss of Russian gas have on Germany?
The loss pushed Germany to diversify suppliers, leading to increased reliance on Norway and LNG imports.

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