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Ukraine's prosecutor general submits resignation citing political conflict - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's prosecutor general submits resignation citing political conflict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Ukraine Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko Resigns Citing Political Tensions

Political Upheaval and Recent Developments in Ukraine's Leadership

Resignation Announcement and Reasons

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Monday he had offered his resignation citing political reasons, in the latest sign of disunity in the senior ranks of the Ukrainian ruling elite.

"This is a political decision, and I have made it consciously. I do not want the position of Prosecutor General to be used as an instrument of political confrontation," Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement on Telegram late on Monday, without elaborating.

Kravchenko thanked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, and asked them to accept his resignation. 

Corruption Allegations and Anti-Graft Investigations

Fraudulent Call Centre Scheme

Ukraine's anti-graft agencies, the NABU and SAPO, said last week they had uncovered a criminal organisation dealing with fraudulent call centres which was allegedly arranged by an official within the Prosecutor General's Office.

Kravchenko's Response to Accusations

Kravchenko has denied he was involved in the alleged scheme. "My position regarding the accusations remains unchanged," he said in his Telegram post.

Broader Context: Changes Among Top Ukrainian Officials

Resignation and Appointment of Prime Minister

Kravchenko's resignation offer follows other changes among top officials in Ukraine as it continues to battle Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In July, Zelenskiy endorsed the head of state energy company Naftogaz, Sergii Koretskyi, as Ukraine's new prime minister, following the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko.

Corruption Scandal During Svyrydenko's Tenure

Svyrydenko's year in office ​coincided with a corruption scandal involving senior figures. Although she was not implicated, critics said she failed to take sufficient action to clean house.

Changes in Defence Ministry Leadership

Zelenskiy also in July replaced popular Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov just six months after he had been appointed. Fedorov was a strong advocate for military reform but clashed with senior generals over strategy and procurement.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutor General Kravchenko stepped down to avoid his office being used in political strife, following a corruption probe by NABU and SAPO into fraudulent call centres linked to a senior subordinate (meduza.io).
  • The anti-corruption agencies uncovered a criminal organization within the Prosecutor General’s Office allegedly protecting scam call centres and laundering proceeds, prompting a search and the resignation (kyivindependent.com).
  • Kravchenko's resignation comes amid broader elite reshuffles in Ukraine, including the July dismissal of reformist Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and appointment of Naftogaz chief Serhii Koretskyi as Prime Minister, reflecting ongoing internal instability (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine's prosecutor general resign?
Ruslan Kravchenko resigned for political reasons, stating he did not want his role to be used in political confrontations.
Was Ruslan Kravchenko involved in corruption allegations?
Kravchenko denied any involvement in the alleged fraudulent call center scheme uncovered by Ukraine's anti-graft agencies.
What recent changes have occurred among top Ukrainian officials?
Recent changes include the appointment of a new prime minister, the resignation of Yulia Svyrydenko, and the replacement of the defence minister.
Who accepted the resignation of the prosecutor general?
Ruslan Kravchenko addressed his resignation to President Zelenskiy and the Verkhovna Rada, asking them to accept it.

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