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France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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France to Prohibit Trade in Products from Israeli West Bank Settlements Amid Tensions

France's Ban on Products from Israeli Settlements: Context and Implications

By John Irish

Announcement of the Ban

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France will launch a process to ban products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday, amid rising settler violence that has further undermined prospects for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

"France is going to put an end to its commerce with Israeli settlements in Palestine, along with 11 other countries which have also undertaken similar engagements," Barrot wrote on X.

Reasons Behind the Decision

"Why are we doing this? Because the West Bank is close to exploding - there is frenzied expansion of the settlements, a flare up of violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers, and acts of terror which have been attacked by Israeli authorities themselves," added Barrot.

International and European Response

The move comes as frustration has grown among some European Union states, which have sought for the bloc to take a decision, but failed to gain a qualified majority with the notable opposition from Germany.

Coordination with Other Countries

On Tuesday, Britain announced a trade ban on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in coordination with France and Canada.

Details from French Diplomats

"Given the situation on the ground we can't wait, so we are taking this national decision," a French diplomatic source told reporters in a briefing ahead of the announcement.

The modalities of the ban have yet to be finalised and it was not immediately clear when it would be implemented.

"This announcement is part of the joint initiative between the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which was discussed in particular during their meeting in London and to which several of our partners in the European Union and beyond have signed up," the source said, adding as many as a dozen countries would follow suit.

The source said it was not a boycott of Israel.

Reactions and Broader Impact

Israeli Response

Britain's decision was met by some angry reaction Israel with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calling for the UK ambassador to be expelled.

France-Israel Relations

France's ties with Israel have been strained for several months and took a turn for the worse last September after France led efforts at the United Nations to recognise a Palestinian state.

Concerns Over Settlement Expansion

The source said the acceleration of settlements was undermining the prospect of a viable Palestinian state and the decision by the Israeli government to publish tenders for the E1 project was deemed a red line not only for Europe but also for the vast majority of the international community.

"We have also seen an intensification of violence committed by settlers, which is unacceptable and, moreover, poses an increasingly serious risk of destabilising the West Bank and the region. We regret that no sufficient measures have been taken to put an end to this situation," the source said.

(Reporting by John Irish;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot announced France will halt commerce with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, joining around a dozen other countries in the initiative. (lemonde.fr)
  • The move reflects growing frustration within the EU over settler expansion and violence, especially after failed EU-wide decisions due to Germany’s opposition. (internazionale.it)
  • Britain has simultaneously announced a ban on settlement goods, signaling coordinated action, though the precise modalities and timeline for enforcement remain undecided. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action is France taking regarding Israeli settlement products?
France is launching a process to ban products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank in response to rising settler violence.
Why is France banning products from Israeli settlements?
The ban is in response to escalating settler violence against Palestinians and the expansion of Israeli settlements, which undermines the prospects for a two-state solution.
Which countries are coordinating with France on the ban?
France is coordinating with Britain, Canada, and up to a dozen other countries, mainly in Europe, on a similar ban.
Does the ban target all Israeli goods?
No, the ban applies only to products made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, not to all Israeli goods.
When will France's ban come into effect?
The modalities and implementation date of the ban have yet to be finalised and were not immediately clear at the time of the announcement.

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