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Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Hungary Expels 10 Russian Diplomats, Signaling Shift from Orban’s Policies

Hungary’s Diplomatic Realignment and Its Implications

Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Marks a Turning Point

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats on Tuesday, saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their diplomatic status, in a stark reminder that the pro-Russian years of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban are over.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would retaliate and its response would be painful for Hungary, Interfax news agency reported.

Background: Hungary’s Relations with Russia Under Orban

Pro-Russian Policies and Economic Ties

Orban, swept from power in Hungary in April after 16 years in office, had kept close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Under him, Hungary continued buying Russian oil and gas, held up European Union sanctions on Russia and blocked a €90 billion ($97 billion) EU loan to Ukraine.

Hungary’s Previous Stance on Diplomatic Expulsions

After Russia invaded Ukraine, many European countries expelled dozens of Russian diplomats, while Hungary expelled none. Until Tuesday, it had not sent any home publicly since 2018.

Official Statements and Future Relations

Hungarian Foreign Ministry’s Position

Those kicked out "were engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention," Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban, who is not related to the former prime minister, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"This decision ... does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue," the statement added.

New Government’s Approach to Alliances

Commitment to EU and NATO

New Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his centre-right government have repeatedly said that Hungary's main alliances are the European Union and NATO and that the government aims to rebuild trust eroded under Viktor Orban. 

Balancing Relations with Russia

In a parliamentary hearing in May, Anita Orban said Russia would "remain a partner" but the relationship could not be based on "one-sided dependency," adding that Russia's policies pose a security challenge to Hungary and Europe.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungary’s expulsion—the first since 2018—marks a decisive shift away from the pro‑Kremlin posture of the Orbán era, during which Budapest maintained energy ties and blocked EU sanctions on Russia (apnews.com).
  • The expelled diplomats were accused by Foreign Minister Anita Orbán of acting in ways “unacceptable for diplomats” under the Vienna Convention; the government stressed that diplomatic relations remain intact (apnews.com).
  • Russia has vowed a “painful” retaliation, underscoring rising tensions; Hungary under Prime Minister Péter Magyar is realigning firmly with EU and NATO allies (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hungary expel Russian diplomats?
Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats for engaging in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status under the Vienna Convention.
Does Hungary plan to break diplomatic relations with Russia?
No, Hungary stated it intends to continue necessary dialogue with Russia despite the expulsions.
How does this expulsion represent a policy change for Hungary?
The expulsions mark a shift from former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s pro-Russian policies, aligning more with EU and NATO.
How has Russia responded to Hungary's decision?
Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would retaliate and that the response would be painful for Hungary.
What stance does Hungary's new government take toward Russia?
The new government considers Russia a partner but emphasizes avoiding one-sided dependence and aligning with the EU and NATO.

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