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Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Air New Zealand Appoints Kris Cudmore as CFO, Delays Boeing 787 Deliveries

Key Developments at Air New Zealand

Appointment of Kris Cudmore as Chief Financial Officer

June 30 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it had appointed insider Kris Cudmore as chief financial officer, while also flagging that two new Boeing 787 aircraft deliveries will now be delayed beyond 2026.

Cudmore's Background and Experience

Cudmore, who will take up the role on August 3, is now the airline's infrastructure, planning and commercial lead, having served in an advisory capacity with the company for three years before formally joining the airline in 2025.

Cudmore previously held senior roles at telecommunications companies Spark New Zealand and Telstra, among others.

Outgoing CFO and Leadership Transition

Outgoing CFO Richard Thomson, who has held the role since early 2021, oversaw the airline's recapitalization, post-pandemic recovery and response to fleet availability challenges, the company said when it announced his departure in April.

Strategic Review and Aircraft Delivery Delays

In a separate statement, the flag carrier set out a strategy to cut costs and return the airline to profitability, following a review by CEO Nikhil Ravishankar since he took the helm in October 2025.

Delay in Boeing 787 Deliveries

Air NZ said it was "re-profiling" deliveries of new aircraft due to a "concertina" impact in fiscal year 2027. The first two Boeing 787 aircraft deliveries are now delayed to the first half of 2027 from fiscal 2026.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Kris Cudmore, currently infrastructure, planning and commercial lead and advisor since 2022, starts as CFO on August 3, succeeding Richard Thomson.
  • Two Boeing 787 deliveries originally slated for fiscal year 2026 are now delayed to H1 2027, as Air NZ re‑profiles capacity amid fleet availability challenges.
  • The move aligns with ongoing recovery strategy under CEO Nikhil Ravishankar, aiming to cut costs, return to profitability and navigate engine‑related constraints in the wake of recapitalization.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CFO of Air New Zealand?
Kris Cudmore has been appointed as the new chief financial officer of Air New Zealand.
When will Kris Cudmore take up the CFO role at Air New Zealand?
Kris Cudmore will assume the CFO position at Air New Zealand on August 3.
Why is Air New Zealand delaying Boeing 787 deliveries?
Air New Zealand is delaying Boeing 787 deliveries due to a 'concertina' impact in fiscal year 2027.
When are the delayed Boeing 787 aircraft now expected to be delivered?
The first two Boeing 787 aircraft are now scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2027.
What is part of Air New Zealand's new strategy?
Air New Zealand is focusing on cutting costs and returning to profitability after a strategic review.

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