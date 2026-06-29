Air New Zealand Appoints Kris Cudmore as CFO, Delays Boeing 787 Deliveries

Key Developments at Air New Zealand

Appointment of Kris Cudmore as Chief Financial Officer

June 30 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it had appointed insider Kris Cudmore as chief financial officer, while also flagging that two new Boeing 787 aircraft deliveries will now be delayed beyond 2026.

Cudmore's Background and Experience

Cudmore, who will take up the role on August 3, is now the airline's infrastructure, planning and commercial lead, having served in an advisory capacity with the company for three years before formally joining the airline in 2025.

Cudmore previously held senior roles at telecommunications companies Spark New Zealand and Telstra, among others.

Outgoing CFO and Leadership Transition

Outgoing CFO Richard Thomson, who has held the role since early 2021, oversaw the airline's recapitalization, post-pandemic recovery and response to fleet availability challenges, the company said when it announced his departure in April.

Strategic Review and Aircraft Delivery Delays

In a separate statement, the flag carrier set out a strategy to cut costs and return the airline to profitability, following a review by CEO Nikhil Ravishankar since he took the helm in October 2025.

Delay in Boeing 787 Deliveries

Air NZ said it was "re-profiling" deliveries of new aircraft due to a "concertina" impact in fiscal year 2027. The first two Boeing 787 aircraft deliveries are now delayed to the first half of 2027 from fiscal 2026.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shruti Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sahal Muhammed)