Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Britain's Defence Investment Plan: Key Military Budget and Technology Updates

Overview of Britain's Defence Investment Plan

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain will unveil its long-delayed Defence Investment Plan on Tuesday, setting out how it intends to spend a growing military budget in the coming years as it prepares for possible future conflicts.

Here are some of the measures already announced in the run-up to the plan's publication:

Royal Navy Modernisation

Hybrid Navy Initiative

- Britain said its Royal Navy would become a 'Hybrid Navy' combining autonomous vessels and AI with warships and aircraft.

Uncrewed Vessels and Capabilities

- This includes a range of uncrewed vessels with individual specialities such as submarine hunting, missile platforms and reconnaissance stations.

- The government will invest in at least six "Common Combat Vessels" to serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems. These will come into service in the 2030s.

- New high-speed boats for Royal Marine Commandos.

Army Technology Investments

Autonomous Systems and Drones

- Investment in "inexpensive expendable autonomous systems and loitering munitions"

- A programme to develop uncrewed ground vehicles.

Drone Integration

- Up to 24 autonomous armed drones by 2030 to work alongside conventional Apache helicopters.

- Up to 24 surveillance drones to replace the existing 'Watchkeeper' uncrewed surveillance aircraft.

Air Force Advancements

Autonomous Fighter Jet Development

- The development of new autonomous fighter jets which will fly alongside crewed jets.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by William Maclean)