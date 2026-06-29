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Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Defence Military Investment United Kingdom technology

Britain's Defence Investment Plan: Key Military Budget and Technology Updates

Overview of Britain's Defence Investment Plan

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain will unveil its long-delayed Defence Investment Plan on Tuesday, setting out how it intends to spend a growing military budget in the coming years as it prepares for possible future conflicts.

Here are some of the measures already announced in the run-up to the plan's publication:

Royal Navy Modernisation

Hybrid Navy Initiative

- Britain said its Royal Navy would become a 'Hybrid Navy' combining autonomous vessels and AI with warships and aircraft.

Uncrewed Vessels and Capabilities

- This includes a range of uncrewed vessels with individual specialities such as submarine hunting, missile platforms and reconnaissance stations.

- The government will invest in at least six "Common Combat Vessels" to serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems. These will come into service in the 2030s.

- New high-speed boats for Royal Marine Commandos.

Army Technology Investments

Autonomous Systems and Drones

- Investment in "inexpensive expendable autonomous systems and loitering munitions"

- A programme to develop uncrewed ground vehicles.

Drone Integration

- Up to 24 autonomous armed drones by 2030 to work alongside conventional Apache helicopters.

- Up to 24 surveillance drones to replace the existing 'Watchkeeper' uncrewed surveillance aircraft.

Air Force Advancements

Autonomous Fighter Jet Development

- The development of new autonomous fighter jets which will fly alongside crewed jets.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Royal Navy to build at least six Common Combat Vessels as hybrid control hubs for uncrewed systems, replacing Type 83 destroyers by the early 2030s (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)
  • British Army rapidly fields attritable autonomous systems: placed 10,000 small drones after £300 million Project AKSA investment in six months (ukdefencejournal.org.uk)
  • Ministry of Defence invests hundreds of millions to accelerate drone/autonomy capabilities via UK Defence Innovation, Project NYX and directed‑energy weapons like DragonFire lasers (navaltoday.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Britain's Defence Investment Plan?
Britain's Defence Investment Plan outlines how the UK will spend its increasing military budget, focusing on technology and preparedness for future conflicts.
What upgrades are planned for the Royal Navy?
The Royal Navy will become a 'Hybrid Navy' by integrating autonomous vessels and AI, and will receive new 'Common Combat Vessels' and high-speed boats for Commandos.
How will the British Army benefit from the plan?
The Army will invest in expendable autonomous systems, loitering munitions, uncrewed ground vehicles, and deploy up to 24 armed and 24 surveillance drones by 2030.
What advancements are expected for the Royal Air Force?
The plan includes developing new autonomous fighter jets designed to operate alongside existing crewed jets.
When will the new military technologies be implemented?
Many new capabilities, such as the 'Common Combat Vessels,' autonomous drones, and other systems, are scheduled to enter service in the 2030s.

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