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Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Strawberries and Ice Cream Lead UK Food Price Inflation to March 2025 Low

UK Shop Price Inflation Trends and Influences in June 2025

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British annual shop price inflation remained unchanged in June as food inflation lost steam and consumers took advantage of summer deals despite a surge in energy prices caused by the war in Iran, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

Overview of Shop Price Inflation

The British Retail Consortium's monthly survey of major chains showed that overall shop prices this month were 1.2% higher than a year earlier, the same as in May.

Food Price Inflation Reaches New Low

Food price inflation slowed to 2.4%, its lowest since March 2025, from 2.7%. Fresh food inflation fell to 2.8% year-on-year in June compared to 3.4% in May, helped by bumper crops of strawberries and promotions on ice cream as much of Britain experienced unusually hot weather.

Non-Food Items and Retail Promotions

The BRC said that although retailers offered promotions on items such as clothing and footwear as the weather warmed up, overall prices for non-food items rose by 0.6% compared to 0.5% in May.

Retailers Face Mounting Cost Pressures

"While a competitive market is keeping inflation in check for now, retailers face mounting cost pressures, including higher National Insurance, the triple packaging tax and higher input costs from extreme weather and geopolitical tensions," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

Comparison with Official Consumer Price Inflation

The BRC's inflation measure, based on data collected between June 1 and June 7, covers a narrower range of goods than Britain's official consumer price inflation, which held at April's 13-month low of 2.8% in May.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Overall shop price inflation remained unchanged at 1.2% in June 2026, matching May’s rate. (moneycontrol.com)
  • Food price inflation eased to 2.4%, its lowest since March 2025, while fresh food inflation dropped to 2.8%, aided by strong strawberry harvests and ice cream deals during unusually hot weather. (investing.com)
  • Despite ongoing cost pressures—such as rising National Insurance, packaging taxes, and geopolitical tensions—retailers managed to keep promotion levels high, especially in non-food categories where prices rose only 0.6%, slightly above May’s 0.5%. (theretailbulletin.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current rate of UK food price inflation?
UK food price inflation slowed to 2.4% in June, its lowest level since March 2025, according to the BRC.
What factors contributed to the fall in food inflation in June?
Bumper crops of strawberries and summer promotions on ice cream helped lower food inflation.
How did overall shop prices change in June?
Overall shop prices in the UK rose by 1.2% in June compared to a year earlier, unchanged from May.
Did non-food prices increase or decrease in June?
Non-food items rose by 0.6% in June, a slight increase from 0.5% in May.
What external pressures are UK retailers currently facing?
UK retailers face cost pressures from higher National Insurance, packaging taxes, extreme weather, and geopolitical tensions.

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