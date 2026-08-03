Apple launches new legal challenge to UK attempt to access encrypted user data, FT reports

Apple's Legal Battle Over Encrypted User Data in the UK

Background of the Legal Challenge

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apple has launched a new legal challenge against the British government's latest attempt to create a so-called backdoor to access encrypted customer data, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The report said Apple last month lodged a legal complaint at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal — Britain's independent judicial body — over the Interior Ministry's demand that Apple allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data belonging to British users.

Previous and Current Government Actions

Withdrawal of Previous Mandate

Britain dropped last year a previous mandate for such a backdoor that would have allowed access to British and U.S. customers' data following months of negotiations with the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Issuance of New Technical Capability Notice

However, British authorities subsequently issued a new "technical capability notice" to Apple that did not apply to U.S. users, the FT report said.

Government and Apple Responses

Official Government Statement

A British government spokesperson said it would not comment on legal proceedings or operational matters, including confirming or denying the existence of individual notices.

"The UK supports strong encryption and robust privacy protections, but it is also vital that law enforcement can access communications when necessary and proportionate to protect the public from terrorism, serious crime, and child sexual abuse," the spokesperson said.

Apple's Position on Encryption

Apple confirmed the filing but declined to comment further. The company has previously said it has never built a backdoor or master key to any of its products or services and never would.

Reactions from Advocacy Groups

Liberty's Perspective

"This is a hugely important case that will have far-reaching implications for the public’s privacy rights well into the future," Ruth Ehrlich, director of external relations at human rights advocacy group Liberty, which has previously been involved in the legal case, said in a statement.

Concerns Over Privacy and Data Security

"Opening a backdoor to all of that information carries a wide range of risks to our personal data. It is critical that the government listens to the many concerns and commits to protecting our privacy rights."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M and Michael HoldenEditing by Tomasz Janowski and Nick Zieminski)