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Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Six years on, families of those killed in huge Lebanon port blast hope for justice at last

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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headlines Lebanon Justice Explosions Middle East

Six Years After Lebanon’s Deadly Beirut Port Blast, Hopes for Justice Rise

Renewed Hope and Developments in the Beirut Port Blast Investigation

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon on Tuesday marked the sixth year since a deadly blast at Beirut port, with victims and Lebanese officials expressing a renewed but cautious hope that justice could finally be served over one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

The blast on August 4, 2020, which killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital, was thought to have been set off by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.

Obstacles in the Pursuit of Justice

But an investigation into the chemicals and which officials could be considered negligent was repeatedly stymied by years of political interference, with judicial officials and then-ministers continually raising legal challenges against the investigating judges that effectively paralysed the probe.

Impact on Victims and Their Families

"In normal countries, we'd be done by now and we'd be in another phase of our lives and we'd have the right to grieve," said Paul Naggear, whose 3-year-old daughter Alexandra — nicknamed Lexou — was killed in the blast.

"When there's no justice, it means Lexou's life has no value." 

Turning Point: New Leadership and Renewed Investigation

A turning point came in early 2025, when President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam took office and immediately promised accountability for the blast.

Judge Tarek Bitar soon resumed his investigation and submitted an investigative report to the public prosecutor's office in late March 2026. 

Key Findings and Legal Proceedings

A senior judicial official in Lebanon briefed on the investigation told Reuters that Bitar's report included accusations against 70 individuals for various offenses linked to the blast. The official could not share further details to protect the judicial process. 

Next Steps Toward Accountability

Following a response from the public prosecutor, Bitar will prepare a public indictment which will include the names of those accused and trigger the trial process, the official said.

Commemoration and Calls for Justice

Lebanon's Justice Minister Adel Nassar laid a wreath at a memorial at the port on Tuesday morning. 

"The state and the judiciary allow this file to go to the very end. This is a must for the relatives of the victims, for the victims themselves, for all those impacted and for the Lebanese people," said Nassar. 

"We cannot say there is a judiciary (in Lebanon) if we are silent about a disaster as big as the Beirut port blast."

(Editing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Tarek Bitar finalized the investigation in March 2026 and forwarded the case involving ~70 suspects to the public prosecutor for review, marking a pivotal procedural advance
  • Renewed political will from the 2025 government—particularly from Justice Minister Adel Nassar and PM Nawaf Salam—has helped break years of obstruction and revived hopes for accountability
  • Families, still mourning, view the stalled justice as deep injustice; the investigation’s progress now brings cautious optimism that the truth may finally emerge

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Beirut port blast in August 2020?
The blast was triggered by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.
How many people died in the Beirut port explosion?
More than 200 people were killed in the explosion.
Why was the investigation into the Beirut blast delayed?
The investigation was repeatedly stalled by political interference and legal challenges against judges.
What has changed in the Beirut port blast investigation since 2025?
A new president and prime minister promised accountability, and Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the probe, submitting an investigative report.
What are the next steps in seeking justice for the Beirut port blast victims?
Following responses from the public prosecutor, a public indictment will be prepared, triggering the trial process.

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