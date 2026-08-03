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UBS fined $125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS fined $125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Crime

UBS Hit With Record $125 Million Fine by US Regulators for Money Laundering Breaches

Details and Implications of the UBS Fine

Background of the Fine

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - UBS was fined $125 million by U.S. regulators for alleged willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, the main U.S. anti-money laundering law.

Significance of the Penalty

Monday's civil fine against UBS Financial Services is the largest ever imposed on a broker-dealer for Bank Secrecy Act violations, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

UBS's Previous Violations

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said UBS was a recidivist, having been fined $14.5 million in 2018 for failing to adequately monitor foreign currency wires.

Failures in Monitoring and Disclosure

FinCEN said that despite assuring it would soon address the underlying problems, UBS failed to appropriately monitor more than 50,000 foreign currency wires totaling more than $10 billion, or disclose its failings.

UBS Response and Remediation

UBS Statement

"Today’s announcement brings closure to this legacy matter," UBS said in a statement. "UBS has cooperated fully with its regulators and has made significant investments to remediate and strengthen its AML program in line with leading industry practices."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Ljunggren and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission imposed a $125 million civil penalty on UBS Securities LLC and UBS Financial Services Inc. for failing to retain required records and supervise off‑channel communications, resulting in a cease‑and‑desist order and censure (files.brokercheck.finra.org).
  • This penalty is distinct from the 2018 FinCEN fine of $14.5 million for money‑laundering compliance failures, underscoring UBS’s repeated AML shortcomings (fincen.gov).
  • The latest fine highlights escalating enforcement—paralleling recent trends like an $80 million BSA penalty against Canaccord earlier in 2026—as regulators intensify scrutiny on broker‑dealer AML compliance (fincen.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was UBS fined by US regulators?
UBS was fined for alleged willful violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, the main US anti-money laundering law.
How much was UBS fined for money laundering violations?
UBS was fined $125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations.
What is the Bank Secrecy Act?
The Bank Secrecy Act is the primary US law designed to combat money laundering and financial crime.
Has UBS faced similar penalties before?
Yes, UBS was previously fined $14.5 million in 2018 for failing to adequately monitor foreign currency wires.
How did UBS respond to the fine?
UBS stated it has cooperated with regulators and made significant investments to improve its anti-money laundering program.

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