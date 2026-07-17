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Finance

Yara says higher fertiliser prices boosted margins but hurt volumes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture Earnings

Yara’s Higher Fertiliser Prices Boost Margins, But Lower Q2 Volumes

Yara Q2 Earnings and Market Impact Overview

By Jesus Calero and Alexander Gudbrandsen

July 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara reported second-quarter core earnings around 20% below expectations on Friday, as a surge in nitrogen prices boosted margins but prompted farmers to postpone purchases.

Delayed Purchases and Inventory Build-Up

Delayed buying caused inventories to build, contributing to a fall in quarterly operating cash flow to $682 million from $878 million a year earlier.

CEO's Perspective on Farmer Purchasing Decisions

CEO Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters purchases had been delayed because prices peaked when many farmers had no immediate need for fertiliser.

"If you don't need products for immediate application and you can delay your purchasing decisions, that's likely what is happening and that's what we're seeing as well," Holsether said.

Market Activity and Analyst Insights

However, Yara said buying activity was already picking up in core markets in July, while low nitrogen imports suggested significant volumes still remained to be purchased.

Analyst Commentary on Future Demand

"The key debate going forward is whether weaker Q2 prebuying largely shifts into later quarters or signals more persistent demand destruction," Citi analysts said in a note.

Impact of Geopolitical Events

The Middle East conflict exposed the trade-off behind Yara's quarter, as supply disruption lifted urea prices and margins but also pushed buyers to defer purchases.

Renewed tensions now raise the risk of tighter supplies next season, Yara said.

Financial Performance and Cost Factors

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, rose 39% year-on-year to $906 million, but below the $1.13 billion expected by analysts.

Breakdown of EBITDA Drivers

The quarter showed how elevated and volatile fertiliser prices cut both ways for Yara, with stronger margins lifting EBITDA by $520 million year on year, while lower volumes and mix reduced it by $240 million as deliveries fell 17%.

Natural Gas Costs and Production Impact

The company added natural gas costs were expected to be $75 million and $115 million higher in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, than a year earlier.

Natural gas is a key input in fertiliser production, meaning swings in gas prices can have a significant impact on costs for producers and prices paid by farmers.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares in Yara were down 0.8% at 0935 GMT, after dropping 5.7% in early trading.

($1 = $1.0000)

(Reporting by Jesus Calero and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Nitrogen price surge boosted margins but caused farmers to postpone buying, hurting volumes and cash flow.
  • Operating cash flow fell to $682 million (versus $878 million year‑ago) due to inventory build‑up from delayed purchases.
  • Natural gas input costs expected to rise $75–115 million in H2, increasing pressure on production costs amid geopolitical supply risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yara's second-quarter earnings fall below expectations?
Yara's Q2 earnings fell short due to lower fertiliser sales volumes as farmers postponed purchases in response to high prices, despite higher margins.
How did nitrogen prices impact Yara's performance?
A surge in nitrogen prices drove up Yara’s margins but led many farmers to delay buying fertiliser, causing volumes and operating cash flow to drop.
What is the significance of natural gas prices for Yara?
Natural gas is a key input in fertiliser production. Higher gas costs directly increase Yara’s expenses and can affect fertiliser prices for farmers.
What are the future risks Yara faces in its core markets?
Yara faces risks of tighter fertiliser supplies due to renewed Middle East tensions, which could impact prices and market conditions in upcoming seasons.
How much did Yara's deliveries decrease year-on-year in Q2?
Yara's deliveries fell by 17% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, impacting overall earnings despite margin improvements.

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