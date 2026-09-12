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Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Antonio returns to English football with Watford move

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Michail Antonio Joins Watford After Recovering from Injury and West Ham Exit

Antonio's Transfer, Recovery, and Career Update

Watford Signs Michail Antonio

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Watford have signed Michail Antonio on a free transfer on a one-year deal, bringing the former West Ham United forward back to English football.

Antonio's Injury and Recovery

Details of the Accident

The 36-year-old, West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer, was in a serious road accident in December 2024 when his car hit a tree on the way home from training. He broke his thigh bone in four places and did not play for the club again.

Return to Football

Antonio left West Ham in August 2025 after the London club opted not to renew his contract. They were relegated to the second-tier Championship after finishing 18th in the Premier League the last season.

He joined Qatari side Al-Sailiya in March, his first club since undergoing surgery following the accident.

Antonio's Thoughts on Joining Watford

Player Statement

"It's a good set of boys here," Antonio said in a statement on Friday. "They are focused and ready to show their abilities this season.

"Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can.

Antonio's Goal-Scoring Ambitions

"I've scored a few goals against Watford! So hopefully I can score some for Watford now when I'm fully up to speed."

Watford's Current Position

Watford are 12th in the Championship with eight points from six matches.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Antonio departs Qatari side Al‑Sailiya to rejoin English football with Watford on a one‑year deal.
  • He leaves West Ham United as the club’s all‑time leading Premier League goalscorer, with 68 goals across 268 appearances (myfootballfacts.com).
  • Watford, currently mid‑table in the Championship, expect Antonio’s experience and scoring pedigree to bolster their promotion push.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Watford signed on a free transfer?
Watford have signed Michail Antonio on a free transfer on a one-year deal.
Why did Michail Antonio leave West Ham United?
Antonio left West Ham in August 2025 after the club chose not to renew his contract following their relegation.
What was Michail Antonio's injury?
Antonio suffered a broken thigh bone in four places after a car accident in December 2024.
Where did Antonio play after leaving West Ham?
After leaving West Ham, Antonio played for Qatari side Al-Sailiya.
How is Watford performing this season?
Watford are 12th in the Championship with eight points from six matches.

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