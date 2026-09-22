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WPP opens London hub in bid to produce faster, AI-assisted ads - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WPP opens London hub in bid to produce faster, AI-assisted ads

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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WPP Launches London Hub to Deliver Faster, AI-Assisted Ad Production for Global Clients

WPP's Strategic Expansion and AI-Driven Production Capabilities

By Paul Sandle

Opening of the London Production Facility

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - WPP opened a production facility in London on Wednesday which the British company said was the first of a global roll-out to meet demand for high-quality ads that can be deployed across social media and other platforms at speed.

Leadership and Turnaround Strategy

Cindy Rose, WPP's CEO for the past year, brought together its production capabilities in WPP Production, one of four operating units, early in 2026 as part of her turnaround plan.

Client Needs and Market Demands

WPP's clients, who include Coca-Cola, Unilever and Ford, needed to influence consumers through hyper-local, community-led engagement at scale, while also impacting algorithms so they could be discovered by AI chatbots and other services, she said.

Features of the Devon's Point Hub

The 34,000-square-foot Devon's Point hub, in East London, would help address this need, Rose said, with rapid shooting and editing facilities, advanced AI production and creator collaboration spaces. 

Business Growth and Client Engagement

"It's about winning new business, because a lot of the pitches that we respond to these days are integrated mandates across creative, production, media and increasingly enterprise solutions," she told Reuters.

"It's also about expanding our footprint across the addressable spend of our existing clients as well." 

Innovative Production Technologies

The hub brings AI-powered production, such as putting a real Ford Capri into a virtual Paris street, modular studio environments and post-production capabilities under one roof.

Progress and Financial Performance

Rose's turnaround is making progress, with better-than-expected results and confirmation of WPP's guidance last month sending its shares up 29% on the day. 

"It's very important to me that my team is seen as a team that delivers what we say we are going to deliver," she said, adding: "And so far, that's exactly what we are doing."

Asset Optimization and Future Investments

WPP had identified "quite a number" of assets that were not core to its integrated client proposition, she said.

"These might not be complete disposals, they could be partial disposals, there might be partnership models, but we are actively looking at the long tail of assets that we have in order to clean up our balance sheet and generate capacity to invest in our growth engines," Rose added.  

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • WPP opened a new AI‑assisted production facility—Devon’s Point in East London—as the first in a global network under its unified WPP Production unit, launched in February 2026 to drive faster ad creation and integration across platforms (wpp.com).
  • CEO Cindy Rose’s Elevate28 strategy aims to simplify WPP into four operating units—Media, Creative, Production, Enterprise Solutions—leveraging its WPP Open AI‑enabled platform; early signs show production unit growth and narrowing revenue declines (sec.gov).
  • WPP’s H1 2026 results show revenue declines are moderating, with Q2 improving; WPP Production grew 1.3% LFL in Q2 and the stock rallied on better‑than‑expected outlooks, underscoring the strategy’s early momentum (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of WPP's new London hub?
The new London hub aims to produce high-quality, AI-assisted ads quickly for deployment across social media and digital platforms.
What advanced features does the WPP London facility offer?
The facility provides rapid shooting, advanced AI production, modular studio environments, and creator collaboration spaces.
Why did WPP consolidate its production capabilities?
WPP consolidated production to provide integrated creative, media, and enterprise solutions, expanding their service reach for existing and new clients.
Which major brands are clients of WPP's new facility?
Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Ford are among the key clients utilizing the new AI-powered production capabilities.
How does the new hub help WPP's business strategy?
The hub supports WPP’s turnaround plan by enabling hyper-local engagement, AI-driven solutions, and efficient use of assets to drive growth.

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