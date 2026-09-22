GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK employers' pay awards cool to 3%, Brightmine data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK employers' pay awards cool to 3%, Brightmine data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Labour Market Economy Wages

UK Employers' Pay Awards Cool to 3%, Brightmine Data Shows Slowdown

Pay Settlements and Labour Market Trends in the UK

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Pay settlements by British employers have cooled, adding to signs of a softer labour market as businesses said they faced higher employment costs and tighter budgets, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Brightmine Survey Findings

The median pay award by employers was revised down to 3.0% from 3.2% in the three months to July and held at that level in the three months to August, figures from human resources data firm Brightmine showed.

Expert Commentary

"Pay awards remain stagnant, and that very much looks to be the story of 2027. Brightmine data shows pay growth settling at 3%, and there is very little reason for that to shift significantly in the medium term," said Sheila Attwood, Brightmine's HR insights and data lead.

Key Data Points

  • The data is likely to offer some reassurance to Bank of England officials about the extent of domestic inflation pressures as they weigh an interest rate hike in November
  • Employers are forecasting median pay awards of 3% for the year ahead, compared with realised awards of 3.2% for the year to August 31
  • Brightmine said pay settlements were tightly clustered, with 71% of awards between 3% and 4%
  • Brightmine's data for the three months August was based on 45 pay awards implemented between June 1 and August 31, covering more than 755,000 UK employees
Survey Methodology

Brightmine's data for the three months to August was based on 45 pay awards implemented between June 1 and August 31, covering more than 755,000 UK employees.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • The median UK employer pay award has settled at 3.0% for the three months to August, down from 3.2% in the previous quarter, according to Brightmine data.
  • Most pay awards remain tightly clustered between 3%–4%, offering reassurance to the Bank of England regarding contained wage‑driven inflation pressures.
  • Other surveys, including Incomes Data Research and CIPD, similarly indicate forecasted pay awards holding around 3%, reflecting broader wage moderation expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current median pay award by UK employers?
The current median pay award by UK employers is 3.0%, according to Brightmine data.
How have pay settlements changed recently in the UK?
Pay settlements have cooled, with the median award dropping from 3.2% to 3.0% in the last three months.
How might the pay data affect the Bank of England's decisions?
The data may reassure Bank of England officials regarding domestic inflation pressures as they consider an interest rate hike.
How many employees were covered in the Brightmine data?
Brightmine's data covered more than 755,000 UK employees from 45 pay awards.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for WPP opens London hub in bid to produce faster, AI-assisted ads

WPP opens London hub in bid to produce faster, AI-assisted ads

Image for Give England's mayors tax powers step by step, think tank urges

Give England's mayors tax powers step by step, think tank urges

Image for Estonia says France must explain push to lift EU sanctions on Usmanov

Estonia says France must explain push to lift EU sanctions on Usmanov

Image for WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports

WPP finance chief Joanne Wilson to become Diageo CFO, Sky News reports

Image for Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN

Image for Trump hails Burnham as 'natural business person' after first meeting

Trump hails Burnham as 'natural business person' after first meeting

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Smaller packs, more protein: AB InBev to adapt drinks to shifting tastes 
Smaller packs, more protein: AB InBev to adapt drinks to shifting tastes 
Image for Zelenskiy says he discussed energy truce, efforts to end Russia war with Trump
Zelenskiy says he discussed energy truce, efforts to end Russia war with Trump
Image for Trump supports diesel export ban as fuel prices hit records
Trump supports diesel export ban as fuel prices hit records
Image for Trading Day: Oil slips, Nasdaq rips
Trading Day: Oil slips, Nasdaq rips
Image for Oil price becoming increasingly important for ECB, Bundesbank chief says
Oil price becoming increasingly important for ECB, Bundesbank chief says
Image for Nasdaq sets record high, oil dips on improved crude flows
Nasdaq sets record high, oil dips on improved crude flows
Image for Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse
Exclusive-Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse
Image for US government, Gulf billionaires back Boehly bid for Lukoil assets, FT reports
US government, Gulf billionaires back Boehly bid for Lukoil assets, FT reports
Image for Dollar rises in choppy trading as investors weigh inflation prospects
Dollar rises in choppy trading as investors weigh inflation prospects
Image for Oil prices settle lower as crude flows from Middle East improve
Oil prices settle lower as crude flows from Middle East improve
Image for Explainer-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?
Explainer-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?
Image for IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says
IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says
View All Finance Posts