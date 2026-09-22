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Give England's mayors tax powers step by step, think tank urges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Give England's mayors tax powers step by step, think tank urges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Devolution Local Government UK economy

Think Tank: Gradual Tax Powers for England’s Mayors to Boost Local Growth

By Andy Bruce

Report Recommends Phased Devolution of Tax Powers to English Mayors

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Regional mayors in England should gain control over local taxes in stages with the most capable city-regions getting more powers first, according to a report backed by economist Jim O'Neill, who has advised Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Key Findings from the IPPR Report

The report by IPPR, a progressive think tank, said mayors should be able to keep a share of locally raised income tax and borrow against that future revenue to fund transport, housing and industrial projects that central grants have left unbuilt.

Risks of Uniform Devolution

But the report, published on Wednesday, warned that handing every region the same powers at once would risk failure in places that lack the institutions to manage them.

Central Role of Devolution in Regional Growth

Devolution of tax and spending powers is central to Burnham's drive to reduce London's economic and political dominance and boost economic growth.

Criteria for Advanced City-Regions

IPPR and its northern arm IPPR North proposed that a tier of advanced city-regions, which are capable of proving they can handle money responsibly, should be allowed to retain and manage some tax revenues and borrow against them.

Safeguards Against Misuse

"Without these safeguards, the government could be one rogue mayor away from bringing England back to square one," the report said, pointing to the risk of over-spending or misuse of funds in areas unready for full control.

Potential First Beneficiaries

It said areas such as London and Greater Manchester were most likely to qualify first for the advanced status.

Alternative Proposals and Additional Recommendations

Last week another think tank, the Centre for Cities, said mayors should be allowed to keep 7% of local income tax and 2% of corporation tax to replace nearly £5 billion $6.7 billion) in Treasury grants.

IPPR put more weight on giving borrowing powers for local authorities as well as the phased handover tied to each region's readiness.

Expert Endorsement

"The recommendation for some 'advanced' areas to receive enhanced fiscal powers is especially something I would endorse," O'Neill said in the report's foreword.

Next Steps and Broader Context

The government is due to set out devolution plans ahead of finance minister John Healey's budget on October 28.

Comparison with Devolved Nations

Unlike English regions, Wales and Scotland have devolved parliaments and partial tax-raising powers.

($1 = 0.7486 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy BruceEditing by William SchombergEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • IPPR proposes phased devolution: advanced city‑regions like London and Greater Manchester may first retain income tax shares and borrow against future revenue to invest locally (ippr.org)
  • Centre for Cities supports mayors keeping ~7% of income tax and 2% of corporation tax, replacing ~£5bn of grants, with equalisation via Swiss‑style tariffs (centreforcities.org)
  • Fiscal devolution aligns with Prime Minister Burnham’s agenda: giving mayors tax shares and borrowing rights ahead of the October 28 Budget, to rebalance power and boost growth (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the IPPR report recommend for England’s regional mayors?
The IPPR recommends giving regional mayors control of local taxes in phases, with advanced city-regions receiving more powers first.
Why not give all regions the same tax powers at once?
The report warns that granting all regions equal powers immediately risks failure in areas lacking the institutions to manage them.
Which regions are likely to gain advanced tax powers first?
London and Greater Manchester are most likely to qualify first as advanced city-regions.
How could new tax powers help local areas?
Mayors could keep a share of local income tax and borrow against it to fund transport, housing, and industrial projects.
How does the proposal relate to reducing London’s dominance?
Granting fiscal powers to regions supports Andy Burnham’s drive to reduce London’s economic and political dominance and boost growth elsewhere.

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