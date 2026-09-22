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Zelenskiy says Russia planning new mass attack on Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Russia planning new mass attack on Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Zelenskiy: Russia Prepares New Mass Attack on Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Escalation of Hostilities and International Response

Ukrainian Intelligence and Warnings

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning a new major attack on his country, in comments published on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy, posting on Telegram about his meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said Ukraine was in constant communication with its allies on securing new anti-aircraft defences.

"There's intelligence right now that Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine," Zelenskiy wrote.

Sanctions and Security Concerns

He said that there could not possibly be any discussion of easing sanctions against Russia "when Ukrainians live every day under the threat of missile and drone attacks".

Russian Military Tactics and Impact

Russian forces have long unleashed large-scale overnight attacks by drones and missiles but have altered tactics in recent weeks, launching constant barrages throughout the day.

Moscow also in recent months has deployed jet-powered drones, which fly at higher altitudes and evade air defences, disrupting businesses, government and ordinary life on a much bigger scale than previously in the 4-1/2-year-old war.

Diplomatic Efforts and War Developments

While in New York, Zelenskiy discussed efforts to end the war with U.S. President Donald Trump, including a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets.

Frontline Situation and Ukrainian Countermeasures

Russian troops are advancing slowly through eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region but the front line has undergone little change in many months. Ukrainian forces now launch air strikes on Russian targets, many in the oil industry, at sites up to 3,000 km (1,800 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Perspectives on the Conflict's Outcome

Interviewed in New York by the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskiy said Russian President Vladimir Putin was neither winning nor losing the war, but did not feel compelled to hold direct negotiations on ending the conflict.

Putin's Position and Societal Impact

Zelenskiy's Analysis

"The situation on the battlefield is not successful for Putin. He is not winning, it is true. And he is not losing, it is also true, because for him human losses are not to lose ... but his society is losing people," Zelenskiy said.

"He doesn't feel that he has to stop."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy announced heightened intelligence of an imminent large‑scale Russian strike and emphasized ongoing coordination with allies for anti‑air defences (investing.com).
  • Russia’s deployment of jet‑powered Shahed drones has surged: in early September alone they launched over 2,100 such drones and 136 missiles, killing nearly 288 civilians, straining intercept capabilities whose success rate has dropped to ~60% (marketscreener.com).
  • Ukraine is racing to develop new countermeasures, including low‑cost interceptors and AI‑guided systems, though tests in July faced technical challenges (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new attack is Russia planning against Ukraine?
President Zelenskiy stated there is intelligence indicating Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine, including potential missile and drone strikes.
How is Ukraine preparing for further Russian attacks?
Ukraine is in constant communication with its allies to secure new anti-aircraft defenses to protect against possible Russian missile and drone attacks.
Has there been any change in Russian military tactics?
Russian forces are now launching attacks throughout the day and have deployed jet-powered drones that evade air defenses, affecting businesses and daily life.
What is the status of front-line fighting in Ukraine?
Russian troops are advancing slowly in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, but the front line has seen little change in recent months.
What is Zelenskiy’s position on easing sanctions against Russia?
Zelenskiy stated there can be no discussion about easing sanctions while Ukrainians live daily under the threat of missile and drone strikes.

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