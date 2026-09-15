GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones attacked Moldova twice while he was in transit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russian Drones Target Moldovan Airspace During Zelenskiy's Transit Flights

Incidents Involving Russian Drones and Moldovan Airspace

Zelenskiy's Account of the Drone Attacks

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that Russian drones attacked Moldovan airspace twice while he was in the country aboard his aircraft in transit.

Zelenskiy told the U.S. television network CBS that he was in Moldova on Ukraine's western border, at Chisinau airport, on his way to and from a trip abroad when the incidents occurred.

Statements from President Zelenskiy

"In Moldova, my presidential jet was there and that's why they attacked Moldova, the airspace of Moldova. Maybe they didn't want to attack me personally...," Zelenskiy said.

"When we came back home, again through Chisinau, again they did the same."

Details of the Drone Incidents

The September 9 Incident

On September 9, a Moldovan government spokesperson said the departure of Zelenskiy's aircraft for Norway was delayed as Moldovan authorities closed the country's airspace over a drone alert.

Drone Activity and Consequences

Two Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace on that day. One landed in a field north of the capital, triggering a fire, while the second carried on into Romanian airspace.

Zelenskiy had not previously spoken of the second incident.

Unclear Timeline of the Second Incident

It was not clear exactly when the president was again in transit in Moldova on his way back to Ukraine from Canada.

September 14 Drone Intrusions

Moldovan authorities said two drones entered the country's airspace on Monday, September 14 for about 10 minutes each over the space of an hour before noon local time.

Related Drone Attacks in the Region

On Sunday, a Russian drone hit a passenger train on Ukraine's border with NATO member Poland, shortly after former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European diplomats had used the same line.

No casualties were reported.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • On Sept 9, Moldova closed its airspace as two Russian drones entered—one crashed north of Chișinău, delaying Zelenskiy’s departure for Norway (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • During return transit, Zelenskiy revealed in a new CBS interview that one or two drones again entered Moldovan airspace—a previously unreported incident—indicating repeated targeting (cbsnews.com).
  • Zelenskiy framed these incursions as part of a deliberate Russian strategy to intimidate him and other foreign leaders; prior threats included a drone strike on a train near the Poland border carrying dignitaries (cbsnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskiy reveal about Russian drone attacks in Moldova?
Zelenskiy stated that Russian drones attacked Moldovan airspace twice while he was in transit through Chisinau airport.
When did the drone incidents in Moldova occur?
Two incidents were reported: one on September 9 and another on September 14 while Zelenskiy was traveling.
Were there any casualties from the drone attacks mentioned in the article?
No casualties were reported from the drone attacks, including an incident involving a passenger train on Ukraine's border.
Why was Zelenskiy's flight from Moldova delayed?
His flight was delayed due to Moldovan authorities closing the airspace following a drone alert.
How did Moldovan authorities respond to the drone incursions?
Moldovan authorities closed the country's airspace briefly and monitored the drone entries, which lasted about 10 minutes each.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip

Government bond yields rise, oil gains again as stocks dip

Image for World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver

World Bank's IDA prices $3 billion bond, first after SEC waiver

Image for Spanish data watchdog publicises first AI agent-linked data breach report

Spanish data watchdog publicises first AI agent-linked data breach report

Image for Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries

Germany, US sign agreement to deepen defense cooperation between industries

Image for Renault, Geely to invest €319 million in Brazil, expand partnership

Renault, Geely to invest €319 million in Brazil, expand partnership

Image for Bitcoin and crypto stocks remain down after US senate fails to advance regulatory bill

Bitcoin and crypto stocks remain down after US senate fails to advance regulatory bill

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil settles $3 higher on Yanbu disruption, Saudi cargo cancellations
Oil settles $3 higher on Yanbu disruption, Saudi cargo cancellations
Image for Dollar higher as oil lifts yields and Fed hike looms
Dollar higher as oil lifts yields and Fed hike looms
Image for Some physical oil cargoes top $130 a barrel, nearing April's record, on Saudi disruptions
Some physical oil cargoes top $130 a barrel, nearing April's record, on Saudi disruptions
Image for SpaceX targets first Starship orbital test on September 22
SpaceX targets first Starship orbital test on September 22
Image for Radiant World sues Glencore for $2 billion, Bloomberg News reports
Radiant World sues Glencore for $2 billion, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Russia says US acknowledgement of orbital arms ignores space conflict consequences
Russia says US acknowledgement of orbital arms ignores space conflict consequences
Image for Italy's competition authority opens probe into Intesa's bid for Monte dei Paschi
Italy's competition authority opens probe into Intesa's bid for Monte dei Paschi
Image for Italian NATO jet downs suspected Russian drone over Lithuania
Italian NATO jet downs suspected Russian drone over Lithuania
Image for Saudi cancels some oil cargoes after pipeline hit, top buyer chasing alternatives
Saudi cancels some oil cargoes after pipeline hit, top buyer chasing alternatives
Image for French central bank trims growth outlook as demand softens
French central bank trims growth outlook as demand softens
Image for Glencore says Radiant World sent falsified invoices, fabricated emails to financial institutions
Glencore says Radiant World sent falsified invoices, fabricated emails to financial institutions
Image for London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
View All Finance Posts