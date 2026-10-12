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Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Nordex Q3 Orders Up 30% on Turkish Surge and US Market Recovery

Nordex Reports Strong Third Quarter Performance

Significant Growth Driven by Key Markets

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Onshore wind turbine manufacturer Nordex said on Monday its project order intake in the third quarter rose 30% year-on-year, driven by significant orders from Turkey and a continued recovery in the US market.

Order Volumes and Year-on-Year Comparison

The German company reported 2,810 megawatts (MW) in order volumes between July and September, compared to 2,170 MW in the same period last year.

CEO Statement on Global Diversification

"Our order intake is becoming more globally diversified," CEO Jose Luis Blanco said in a statement.

Future Outlook and Pipeline Conversion

• "We expect the international share [of orders] to keep growing as we convert our pipeline in the coming quarters," Blanco added

Year-to-Date Orders and Share Price Movement

• Nordex has received orders totalling 7,733 MW in the first nine months, compared to 6,661 MW by end-September in 2025

• Nordex share price has fallen nearly a third since an early May high

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Nordex booked 2,810 MW of project orders in Q3 2026, a 30% year-over-year increase over Q3 2025’s 2,170 MW (nordex-online.com).
  • Strong order flows came from Türkiye (e.g., a 525 MW order in August 2026) and the US (over 800 MW in H1 and multiple orders in Q2), reinforcing geographic diversification (nordex-online.com).
  • By end‑September 2026, Nordex’s nine‑month order intake totaled 7,733 MW—up from 6,661 MW by end‑September 2025—underscoring robust demand and sustained momentum (nordex-online.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Nordex's Q3 order growth?
Significant orders from Turkey and a recovery in the US market contributed to a 30% year-on-year increase.
How much did Nordex's Q3 order intake rise?
Order intake rose to 2,810 MW in Q3, up from 2,170 MW a year earlier.
What does Nordex expect for future international orders?
Nordex expects the international share of orders to keep growing as it converts its pipeline in coming quarters.
How has Nordex's share price performed recently?
The Nordex share price has fallen nearly a third since its early May high.
What is the year-to-date order total for Nordex?
Nordex has received orders totaling 7,733 MW in the first nine months of the year.

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