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Finance

German startup 1Komma5Grad secures $1.35 billion valuation in new financing round

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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German Startup 1Komma5Grad Secures $1.35 Billion Valuation in New Round

1Komma5Grad's Growth, Investment Plans, and Future Outlook

Valuation and Investment in Energy AI

Oct 12 (Reuters) - German unicorn 1Komma5Grad was valued at $1.35 billion in its latest financing round as it ramps up investments in its energy AI business.

The startup said it will invest more than 100 million euros ($111.90 million) in its energy AI, named Heartbeat, in 2027.

Heartbeat AI: Automating Home Electrification

• 1Komma5Grad, which defines itself as a home electrification company, through its Heartbeat AI aims to automate processes such as energy trading, billing, and metering

Expansion Plans and US Market Entry

• CEO Philipp Schroeder said 1Komma5Grad is planning to expand business into the United States from next year

Investor Interest and Strategic Considerations

• "We're considering entering the US, because we've seen how much drive and how much interest from investors is actually behind that," Schroeder said in an interview with Reuters

IPO Timing and Market Conditions

• Schroeder confirmed the company's performance in 2027 will be key in deciding when 1Komma5Grad is to make the decision on when and if to launch an initial public offering in the United States.

• The company had shelved its US IPO plans in 2025 as President Donald Trump's renewable energy and trade policies roiled markets

Financial Targets and Currency Note

• 1Komma5Grad in September confirmed its aim to reach a revenue of around $750 million for the 2026 financial year

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • 1Komma5Grad’s latest financing values the company at $1.35 billion, underlining strong investor confidence in its energy‑AI platform Heartbeat AI (Reuters, Oct 12, 2026).
  • The firm plans to invest more than €100 million (≈$112 million) into Heartbeat AI in 2027 to scale energy trading, billing, and metering automation.
  • CEO Philipp Schroeder signals a U.S. expansion from 2027 and links the timing of a potential U.S. IPO to the company’s 2027 performance.
  • Previous pre‑IPO financing includes €150 million in December 2024, backed by CalSTRS, G2 Venture Partners, and others, fueling European and Australian growth (1Komma5 press release, Dec 2024).
  • Heartbeat AI currently powers Europe’s largest residential virtual power plant, managing tens of thousands of decentralized energy systems, and was spun off into its own entity in late 2024 (1Komma5 press release, Nov 2024).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest valuation of 1Komma5Grad?
1Komma5Grad was valued at $1.35 billion in its latest financing round.
What does 1Komma5Grad plan to invest in its energy AI?
The company plans to invest more than 100 million euros in its Heartbeat energy AI by 2027.
Is 1Komma5Grad planning to expand internationally?
Yes, 1Komma5Grad is planning to expand its business into the United States from next year.
What is Heartbeat AI?
Heartbeat is 1Komma5Grad's energy AI, aiming to automate energy trading, billing, and metering.
When will 1Komma5Grad consider a US IPO?
The company's performance in 2027 will be key for deciding when to launch an IPO in the US.

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