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Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $100 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $100 million  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Sweden’s Telia to Cut 900 Jobs, Save Nearly $100 Million in Costs

Sweden’s Telia to Cut 900 Jobs, Save Nearly $100 Million in Costs

Telia Announces Major Cost-Cutting Measures

Correction Notice

(Corrects headline to $100 million from $1 million)

Job Cuts and Cost Reduction Details

Scope of Job Cuts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia said on Monday it planned to cut around 900 jobs across the company and lower its operating cost base by 1 billion crowns ($99.96 million).

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 10.0042 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • The job cuts are part of Telia’s continued simplification and cost-discipline efforts, aligning with its ongoing strategy to enhance profitability while maintaining growth in service revenue and adjusted EBITDA across markets. (globalbankingandfinance.com)
  • These reductions add to prior restructuring efforts: in 2024, Telia reduced 3,000 positions under a country‑led operating model with expected annual savings of SEK 2.6 billion. (teliacompany.com)
  • Despite cost pressures, Telia’s Q2 2026 results showed strong performance: service revenue grew ~2.8% and adjusted EBITDA rose ~3.4% like‑for‑like, supported by lower operational expenses and disciplined capital allocation. (view.news.eu.nasdaq.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs is Telia planning to cut?
Telia plans to cut around 900 jobs across the company.
What is the expected cost savings from the job cuts?
Telia aims to lower its operating cost base by about 1 billion Swedish crowns, nearly $100 million.
Where is Telia based?
Telia is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Why is Telia cutting jobs?
The job cuts are part of Telia's plan to reduce its operating costs.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The article cites an exchange rate of $1 to 10.0042 Swedish crowns.

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