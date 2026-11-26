Probe of Polish Central Bank Governor Could Impact Financial Stability
Investigation and Potential Consequences for Central Bank Leadership
Allegations Against Governor Adam Glapinski
WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Poland's central bank warned that any attempt to bring Governor Adam Glapinski before the country's State Tribunal would be illegal and would undermine the stability of the central bank.
Before taking power in 2023, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk promised to hold Glapinski to account, accusing him of compromising the central bank's independence by being too close to the previous nationalist government. Glapinski rejects these accusations.
In October, a parliamentary committee recommended that Glapinski be brought before the State Tribunal, a court that hears cases against high officeholders, to answer accusations of constitutional violations in office.
Potential Financial Ramifications
"A lack of stability at the central bank could affect the state's financial situation through higher bond yields — and consequently, higher debt-servicing costs — as well as a weakening of the exchange rate," Deputy Governor Marta Kightley told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The actions taken by the Constitutional Accountability Commission regarding the Governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP), as well as the report resulting from the Commission’s work, run counter to the principle of central bank independence," said Kightley.
Parliamentary Proceedings and Legal Complexities
Uncertainty Over Parliamentary Vote
UNCLEAR WHEN PARLIAMENT WILL VOTE ON MATTER
It is unclear when parliament, the Sejm, will vote on the matter, previously planned for the second half of November. The speaker of parliament said that the date will be set following consultations within the ruling coalition.
By statute, parliament would need an absolute majority of votes, with at least half of the deputies present, to adopt a motion to bring Glapinski before a tribunal.
Constitutional Tribunal Ruling and Disputes
But the Constitutional Tribunal ruled in 2024 that such a vote would require a three-fifths majority and that bringing a central bank governor before the State Tribunal would not automatically lead to them being suspended from office.
The government disputes the legality of those rulings, but Kightley said that "the legal situation is such that this would be an unlawful action".
Accusations and International Reactions
Committee's Accusations and Central Bank's Response
GOVERNOR ACCUSED OF VIOLATING CONSTITUTION
A majority on the parliamentary committee probing Glapinski, the Constitutional Accountability Commission, have accused him of violating the constitution and statutes by indirectly financing the budget deficit through asset purchases in 2020-21, conducting such operations without "proper authorisation" from the Monetary Policy Council and politicising the central bank.
Kightley described the report by the committee as "one-sided", saying it failed to address explanations and responses provided by the central bank.
European Central Bank and International Perspective
The proceedings of the Constitutional Accountability Commission are attracting significant "interest from colleagues at other central banks, including the European Central Bank," Kightley said.
"The ECB already took a position on this matter in 2023: any attempt to suspend the Governor of the National Bank of Poland could be challenged before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). Such an action would be unlawful," Kightley said.
"Such actions are detrimental to Poland’s image abroad and can create legal uncertainty, negatively affecting the country’s financial stability."
Future Steps and Uncertainties
Kightley did not specify what steps the central bank might take should the Polish parliament decide to bring the governor before the State Tribunal.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Conor Humphries)