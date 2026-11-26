Bank of England Cautions on Global Financial Risks Amid AI-Driven Borrowing Surge
By David Milliken and Phoebe Seers
Bank of England's Financial Stability Concerns and AI-Driven Borrowing
Intensifying Global Financial Risks
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that risks in the global financial system had intensified in recent months as the conflict in the Middle East dragged on, pushing up inflation and interest rates against a backdrop of heavy borrowing by AI companies and governments.
AI Companies and Share Valuations
Despite recent sharp falls in share prices due to concerns about AI companies' prospects, share valuations still looked "stretched" and very dependent on them delivering the profits expected from AI, the BoE said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report.
Complex Borrowing Structures
Complex borrowing structures to finance the expansion of AI and data centres remained a worry too, the BoE said.
"The very rapid expansion and broadening of its financing - in a form that is increasingly complex, circular and opaque - is... making it increasingly likely for stress in one area to propagate to another," the BoE said.
Hyperscalers and Debt Issuance
So-called hyperscalers building AI data centres were on course to issue more than $305 billion of debt this year, and broader debt issuance by the sector exceeded the annual borrowing of most governments, including Britain's, the BoE said.
Domestic Banking Sector and Resilience
The growing global dangers were not a barrier, however, to the BoE setting out plans on Thursday to reduce the capital requirements of more domestically focused British lenders.
Ensuring Financial System Resilience
Ensuring that Britain's financial system would remain resilient if investor sentiment soured towards AI was a top priority for the BoE, Deputy Governor Katharine Braddick told a press conference.
"It's a very live part of our supervision," she said.
Corporate Governance and Regulatory Scrutiny
Governor Andrew Bailey declined to be drawn on whether turmoil at the top of chipmaker Nvidia reflected broader weaknesses in US corporate governance that could trigger financial risks.
But he noted the closer scrutiny that senior financial executives' conduct faced from regulators in Britain.
"I think the UK has made good choices in that respect," he said.
Cyber Risks and Technological Threats
Frontier AI Models and Quantum Computing
CYBER RISKS REMAIN AT TOP OF BOE'S CONCERNS
The BoE also flagged risks from frontier AI models and – in the longer term – quantum computers capable of breaking existing widely used encryption techniques.
"The immediate financial stability priority is an orderly transition to quantum-resistant cryptography," it said.
International Cooperation and AI Oversight
Bailey added that there needed to be greater international cooperation – especially involving China – to test new AI models before and after their release.
"AI does not stop at the borders, and so we need to tackle these questions together," he said.
Transition to Quantum-Resistant Cryptography
Current guidance calls for banks to migrate high-priority systems to quantum-resistant cryptography by the end of 2031 and all remaining systems by the end of 2035. The BoE said firms with the greatest systemic importance should aim to move ahead of those deadlines.
Cloud Service Outages and Systemic Risks
Recent outages from Microsoft and Google's cloud services also showed the need for financial institutions to avoid being reliant on a single provider of critical software, the BoE added.
Interest Rates, Mortgages, and Household Resilience
Interest Rate Rises and Inflation
The BoE raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years last month and financial markets price in an 80% chance of a further increase next month, followed by two more rises in 2027 when the BoE expects inflation to near 5%.
Impact on British Households
The BoE said 6.5 million British households were likely to face higher mortgage payments over the next three years, with a median increase of £100 ($131) a month - less than they experienced in 2023 and 2024, when rates last rose sharply.
However, just over a million households who refinanced before rates last rose in 2022 face a median £200 increase in the next year.
Overall Household Financial Health
Overall, the BoE judged British households' finances remained resilient with debt levels and servicing costs below their levels before the last financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7634 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)