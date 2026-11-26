EU Leaders to Nominate Spain's De Cos as Next ECB Chief, Succeeding Lagarde
Overview of Pablo Hernandez de Cos's Nomination and Market Reaction
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spain's Pablo Hernandez de Cos was set to be nominated on Thursday by European Union leaders as the new head of the European Central Bank to replace outgoing Christine Lagarde after the Netherlands decided to back his candidacy.
De Cos, a former Bank of Spain Governor, is widely expected to take over at the helm of the ECB, meaning it elicited little reaction in European assets. The euro edged further into positive territory, up 0.12% at $1.0988, while German 10-year government bond yields, which serve as a benchmark for the wider euro zone, were up 5 basis points on the day at 3.268%, little changed from levels traded earlier.
European stocks remained on the rise, as the STOXX 600 rose 1.6%.
Expert Commentary on the Appointment
COMMENTS:
Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro, ING, Amsterdam
"He is an excellent candidate. Well qualified for the job and, for the first time, an ECB president, who in the past, also worked as ECB staff. We will now get a president (again) who will leave a clearer personal mark on monetary policy than his predecessor. Not as the single thought leader, but more influential than Lagarde."
"Also, for financial markets, it will now become interesting and relevant again to follow speeches of the president to get a view on what’s next for monetary policy. It’s hard to put de Cos into the dove-hawk category. In my view, he will simply be a very pragmatic central banker."
Bruno Cavalier, Chief Economist, ODDO BHF, Paris
"De Cos is a well-regarded and experienced central banker who possesses the qualities required to lead the ECB and is capable of forging consensus within the Governing Council. He is not an 'unknown quantity' to the markets, which, in my view, have no reason to expect any major changes at the ECB. On the hawk-dove spectrum, he is generally considered to be near the centre, much like Lagarde."
Nick Rees, Head of Macro Strategy, Monex Europe, London
"We don't think it's hugely impactful for the euro in the short term. We view it as, broadly speaking, a continuation from Lagarde. Down the line, we see the ECB leaning a little more dovish, and that could weigh on the euro. We think the situation in France with their election next year is a much bigger risk for the euro. It will be interesting to see what de Cos says about France heading into that."
Marchel Alexandrovich, European Economist, Saltmarsh Economics, London
"European leaders confirm that Pablo Hernández de Cos will take over from (Christine) Lagarde as ECB President. Having overlapped with Lagarde at the ECB during his time as Governor of the Bank of Spain, he is a well-known face and, at least initially, he is likely to offer a continuation of many of her policies."
"This means the markets should be gearing up for further interest rate hikes in 2027. The more intriguing question is whether he ends up launching the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) — a policy tool unveiled by Lagarde, but one he may need to activate in his first weeks on the job."
Arne Petimezas, Director of Research, AFS Group, Amsterdam
"With the hawkish-leaning Knot dropping out, de Cos - who leans dovish - was the only contender - his nomination today was all but assured. With the benefit of hindsight, de Cos' nomination was logical. De Cos could take support from the South for granted. One may believe that Germany, home of the Bundesbank, might prefer a hawk. But nothing could be further from the truth. Berlin was very happy with Draghi, whose low interest rate policy and bond buying saved Germany hundreds of billion euros in interest rate payments."
"Policy-wise, I think de Cos is a continuity candidate. He won't be anything like Fed Chairman (Kevin) Warsh, who says that he wants to change everything. Finally, don't expect de Cos to turn a blind eye to France and its fiscal predicaments. No carte blanche: bond buying will remain contingent on austerity and a path towards a lower debt ratio."
Peter Schaffrik, Global Macro Strategist, RBC Capital Markets, London
"The consensus in the market is clearly that he's dovish, and he will therefore give the ECB a dovish bent. Let's see because, when he was part of the ECB Governing Council, it was a different time. The speech he gave three or four weeks ago, he sounded pretty hawkish. The times usually shape the president, rather than the other way around. I don't want to preempt anything in terms of what it actually means.
When he was the head of the Bank of Spain, he was a dovish then, but does that mean he's going to be dovish going forward? That's a a different question."
Piotr Matys, Senior FX Analyst, In Touch Capital Markets
"The Governing Council could potentially adopt a more cautious approach to raising interest rates further when de Cos takes over from Lagarde as ECB president next year. De Cos has a reputation of being strongly data-driven, cautious with tightening to prevent causing damage to economic activity."
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by EMEA Markets Team in London, Milan and Gdansk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)