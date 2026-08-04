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Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires ease in Greece as people return to gutted homes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Environment Climate Change Disaster recovery

Wildfires in Greece Ease as Residents Return to Fire-Ravaged Homes

Firefighting Efforts and Aftermath in Greece

By Stelios Misinas , Louisa Gouliamaki, Vania Turner and Angelos Tsatsis

Current Status of the Wildfires

PSATHA, Greece, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wildfires were easing in Greece on Tuesday though hundreds of firefighters were on alert for persistent flare-ups northwest of Athens, where rugged hills and canyons hampered efforts to fully contain a blaze that gutted homes and scorched forests, farmland and olive groves. 

International Support and Firefighting Challenges

Local crews supported by water-bombing aircraft and reinforcements from Romania and France were operating on three fronts west of Athens in the Gulf of Corinth, dousing flames raging since Friday.

Strong dry winds blowing from the Aegean Sea, known as the meltemi, had complicated their efforts, with water bombers unable to operate at times, officials said.

"We are talking about a fire where we didn't have an aircraft at our disposal for 30 continuous hours, which caused us a lot of difficulties," deputy fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios told public broadcaster ERT.

Impact on Local Communities

Destruction in Porto Germeno

In the coastal community of Porto Germeno, some 60 km (40 miles) northwest of Athens, Vivi Gialia, 45, surveyed the remains of her parents' home and the fire-ravaged landscape of her childhood summers. 

"It's as if my heart has been torn out," she told Reuters.

Personal Stories and Emotional Toll

At Porto Germeno, small religious shrines, ubiquitous in many Greek homes, still stood on the sides of roads or at the entrance to a gutted house. In one home, a woman was attempting to sweep away broken tiles in a darkened room, her steel front door black from the flames. 

"It was a beautiful place, we spent our summers here. We have spent happy times here, and there is nothing anymore," Gialia said, criticising what she said was a slow response by firefighters. 

Wider European Wildfire Crisis

Record Heatwaves and Climate Change

Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after a period of record-breaking heatwaves and little rain — conditions that many scientists say have been exacerbated by human-driven climate change.

France and Spain have been particularly hard hit, although huge blazes there died down over the weekend, providing some respite. Greece, a known fire hotspot, had until now experienced a relatively mild summer.

Firefighting Tragedy Near Psatha

Two crew members of a firefighting helicopter died on Sunday near the seaside community of Psatha, about 40 km (25 miles) from Athens, after a mid-air brush with a second helicopter, whose two crew survived. The circumstances of the crash, which involved U.S.-registered Bell helicopters, were under investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Greek authorities said.

(Additional reporting by Deborah Kyvrikosaios, Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfires have subsided somewhat, but flare‑ups persist in rugged areas northwest of Athens, hampering containment efforts.
  • Meltemi winds — strong dry northerly gusts — disrupted aerial firefighting, grounding water‑bombing aircraft for extended periods.
  • The mid‑air collision of two U.S.‑registered Bell helicopters killed two crew members; the FAA is investigating the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas in Greece were affected by the recent wildfires?
The wildfires affected areas northwest of Athens, including Porto Germeno and Psatha.
How did weather conditions impact firefighting efforts?
Strong dry winds from the Aegean Sea, called meltemi, made firefighting efforts difficult and prevented aircraft operation at times.
Were there any casualties during the firefighting operations?
Yes, two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Psatha while fighting the fires.
What support did Greece receive from other countries?
Firefighters from Romania and France assisted Greek crews in containing the wildfires.
What has contributed to the severity of wildfires in Europe this summer?
Record-breaking heatwaves and lack of rain, worsened by climate change, have led to severe wildfires across Europe.

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