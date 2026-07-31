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Wildfires ease near Bordeaux and Madrid, bringing respite

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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headlines Climate Disaster Europe Environment

France and Spain Gain Relief as Wildfires Near Bordeaux, Madrid Subside

Wildfire Crisis Across Europe: Current Situation and Response

By Yves Herman, Lefteris Papadimas and Emma Pinedo

Relief in France and Spain

BORDEAUX, France, ATHENS/MADRID, July 31(Reuters) - France and Spain won some respite from days of devastating wildfires on Friday as huge blazes near Bordeaux and Madrid were brought under control, although fires continued to burn in Greece and western Spain.

Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after successive record-breaking heatwaves, leaving vast stretches of drought-parched vegetation primed to burn, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Southwestern France: Residents Return Home

In southwestern France, authorities began allowing people home after declaring that a major wildfire, which had burned for more than a week, was contained. 

Evacuation orders were lifted in 12 districts west and south-west of Bordeaux, allowing 144,000 of more than 220,000 displaced people to go home, Gironde prefect Sophie Brocas said in a statement.

Climate Change and Health Impacts

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, with recent scientific studies confirming that human-caused climate change has created the hot and dry conditions experienced across the continent in recent months, leaving no respite for emergency crews.

Europe's average temperature on Friday was forecast to be 24.9°C, +3.3°C above what was typical from 1961-1990, making it the continent furthest from its historic norm, data from the Reuters Climate Monitor showed.

Air Quality and Health Concerns

 The plumes of smoke and ash pumped into the atmosphere in recent weeks have exposed millions of people to health-damaging air pollution. Scientists have said they are particularly concerned about emissions of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, which is associated with cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer and respiratory problems.

Ongoing Fires in Greece and Spain

Crete: Tourists Evacuated

TOURISTS EVACUATED

On the Greek island of Crete, crews were still tackling persistent hot spots along a 15 km (9-mile) front and guarding against fresh outbreaks. A fire that broke out in central Crete on Wednesday forced the evacuation of hundreds of tourists and locals, including by boat from coastal communities.

"We are fighting a huge battle to contain the blaze and hope to bring it under control by the end of the day," said Giorgos Tsapakos, deputy regional governor of Civil Protection of Crete.

Strong winds forecast until Saturday evening with gusts of up to 115 kph were making the firefighters' job more difficult, he said. 

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies based in Geneva estimated 2,000 tourists were evacuated from fires on Crete and said homes, farmland, olive groves and livestock had been destroyed.

Spain: Emergency Response and Ongoing Risks

Spain lifted its national emergency in Avila, central Spain, and Madrid on Thursday, returning control to regional authorities as conditions improved. 

Fire crews remained on alert for flare-ups on Friday, while nearly 1,000 residents of seven developments in Pelayos de la Presa and San Martin de Valdeiglesias in the capital region were still unable to return home.

Other Affected Regions in Spain

Further east, a fire at La Vall d’Uixo in Castellon province remained active but had not spread for 48 hours. Some 7,000 residents are still displaced, although about 1,000 have returned home.

Strong winds hampered firefighters in Zamora’s Arribes del Duero Natural Park near the Portuguese border, where flames swept through the Duero and Tormes river canyons. Fourteen villages were evacuated and two others told to remain indoors.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yves Herman, Sarah Meyssonnier, Inti Landauro, Kate Abnett, Lefteris Papadimas, David Latona, Emma Pinedo, Michael Gore, Violeta Santos Moura and Antoine Demaison, Juliette Jabkhiro, Elizabeth Pineau and Corina Pons; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • In southwestern France, the Bordeaux fire has been contained, enabling 144,000 of over 220,000 displaced people to return home, offering relief after a week‑long blaze(lemonde.fr).
  • In Spain, national emergency status was lifted in Ávila and Madrid as fronts were brought under control; still, nearly 100,000 people remain affected, with hotspots in Castellón and evacuations ongoing(lemonde.fr).
  • Meanwhile, Crete remains active: firefighting crews continue operations on a 15 km front, evacuations continue, and strong winds up to 115 kph hinder containment efforts(apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the wildfires near Bordeaux and Madrid under control?
Yes, major wildfires near Bordeaux and Madrid have been brought under control, allowing many evacuees to return home.
How many people were evacuated due to the fires?
Over 220,000 people were displaced near Bordeaux, with evacuation orders lifted for 144,000. In Spain, thousands more faced evacuation.
Which other European regions are affected by wildfires?
Wildfires continue to burn in Greece, especially Crete, and western Spain, affecting thousands of residents and tourists.
What role does climate change play in the ongoing wildfires?
Climate change has contributed to hotter, drier conditions in Europe, increasing the risk and severity of wildfires across the continent.
What health concerns are linked to the wildfire smoke?
Wildfires produce PM2.5 particulate matter, which can lead to cardiovascular diseases, respiratory problems, and lung cancer.

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