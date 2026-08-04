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Analysis-Europe's wildfire season exposes climate insurance gap - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Europe's wildfire season exposes climate insurance gap

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Europe’s Wildfires Expose Major Gap in Climate Disaster Insurance

By Jemima Denham, Elizabeth Howcroft and Michael Jones

Rising Wildfire Losses and Insurance Challenges in Europe

LONDON/PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Domestic insurers are expected to absorb most of the losses from Europe's worst wildfire season in recent history, but the blazes are also raising a bigger question: who will pay as climate-driven disasters become more frequent and destructive?

Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people in France as unprecedented wildfires burn across the country. Fires have also swept through Spain and Greece, fuelling concerns about rising insurance costs and widening gaps in protection against climate-related risks.

Financial Impact of Recent Wildfires

France's total losses could reach €10 billion to €15 billion ($11.5 billion to $17.3 billion), with insured losses running into several billion euros, according to credit ratings agency Morningstar DBRS.

While manageable for the industry, analysts say the fires could offer a glimpse of the challenges ahead if blazes increasingly threaten densely populated areas.

Potential Threats to the Insurance Industry

"This might be a real threat to the industry if you have a wildfire out of control, reaching a medium-sized city like Bordeaux," said Marcos Alvarez, managing director at Morningstar DBRS. "That is a completely different scale of losses."

While far below the roughly $40 billion in insured losses generated by California's Palisades Fire in 2025, the French fires could still become the country's costliest wildfire event on record.

Types of Claims and Coverage

Alongside damage to homes and businesses, insurers expect claims linked to mass evacuations that prevented residents from accessing their properties, as well as knock-on effects such as business interruption, supply-chain disruption and utility outages.

Insurance Response and Policyholder Support

For now, private insurers are expected to shoulder most of the recovery bill. Unlike floods and droughts, wildfires are not covered by France's state-backed natural disaster compensation scheme.

Fitch Ratings said in a research note last week that the impact on insurers' 2026 earnings should remain limited, provided fires do not spread to major residential, commercial or industrial areas.

Emergency Measures for Evacuated Residents

Last week, The Insurer reported that France's insurers had agreed emergency measures allowing policyholders evacuated because of wildfires near Bordeaux to stay in hotels for up to three weeks at their insurer's expense.

Those measures helped Nicolas Mulac, a pharmacist from Marcheprime near Bordeaux, who fled his house with his partner on July 24 as a fire approached.

Although his house escaped damage, Mulac filed a claim to recover accommodation and food costs and described the process as "very straightforward".

The Climate Insurance Protection Gap

Extent of the Protection Gap

CLIMATE INSURANCE PROTECTION GAP

The fires have renewed attention on Europe's "protection gap" – the difference between total losses from disasters and the amount covered by insurance.

Spain's 2025 wildfires caused close to €5 billion in damage but "well under" €1 billion of that was insured, said Tyson Vickery, global placement leader at insurance broker Marsh in Zurich.

Low Insurance Penetration and Regulatory Concerns

The European Central Bank and the European Union's insurance regulator have warned that only a quarter of losses from climate-related catastrophes between 1980 and 2024 were insured. Wildfire insurance is also less developed in Europe than in the United States.

"Spain has experienced significant wildfires before, and the insurance industry has considerable experience in responding to these events," said Ana Matarranz, CEO of insurance broker Gallagher Spain.

"What is changing is the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related risks."

Challenges in Risk Modeling and Premium Increases

Analysts and climate experts told Reuters that a lack of historical European wildfire data, which insurers rely on to model and price risk, could complicate underwriting decisions.

Even so, household premiums are likely to rise in higher-risk areas when policies come up for renewal in January, Rodolphe Mann, head of France at insurance broker Miller, told The Insurer.

Property insurance is widely held in France because homeowners with mortgages are typically required by lenders to carry cover, while tenants are generally obliged to buy home insurance, he said.

Future Outlook for Wildfire Risk and Insurance

Europe accounted for 5% of the €173 billion of global wildfire losses from 2016 to 2025, Munich Re data shows.

By 2050, areas around French cities could see nearly 70% more high-risk wildfire days a year on average, according to a July report by AXA's climate unit.

Sarah Goddard, secretary general of industry body AMICE, said growing catastrophe risks strengthened the case for narrowing Europe's protection gap, but efforts to do so at EU level remained at an "exploratory" stage.

"While it's too early to estimate the ultimate cost of these events, Europe is increasingly experiencing conditions that have traditionally been associated with major wildfire-prone regions such as California and parts of Australia," said Wynne Lawrence, partner at law firm Clyde & Co in London.

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Jemima Denham in London and Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris. Additional reporting by Michael Jones and George Abbott. Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2025 wildfire season in the EU ravaged about 1.08 million hectares—equivalent to the size of Cyprus—marking the worst on record (joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu).
  • Despite escalating climate disaster losses, only roughly a quarter of these are insured in Europe (ecb.europa.eu).
  • ECB and EIOPA promote a ‘ladder’ framework—ranging from private insurance to an EU‑level public‑private reinsurance fund—to reduce the climate insurance protection gap (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could France's wildfire losses cost insurers?
France's total wildfire losses could reach €10-15 billion, with several billion euros in insured losses expected.
Why are wildfires not covered by France's state-backed disaster scheme?
Unlike floods and droughts, wildfires are not included in France's state-backed natural disaster compensation scheme, leaving private insurers to cover most losses.
What is the climate insurance protection gap?
The protection gap refers to the difference between total losses from disasters and the portion covered by insurance, a significant issue in Europe.
How do European wildfire insurance practices compare with the US?
Wildfire insurance is less developed in Europe compared to the United States, where insurers have more experience and data for risk modeling.
Are insurance premiums expected to rise after recent wildfires?
Yes, analysts suggest premiums are likely to rise in higher-risk areas when policies are renewed, due to increased wildfire frequency and severity.

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