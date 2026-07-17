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Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Germany Proposes EU-Mandated Force to Prevent Lebanon Security Vacuum

Germany's Proposal for Post-UNIFIL Security in Lebanon

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has proposed replacing the expiring UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with an EU-mandated force to prevent a security vacuum, he told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

Examining an EU Mandate After UNIFIL

"We should examine in the EU whether we can ensure that no security vacuum arises with a European mandate following the UNIFIL mission," Wadephul said in an interview published on Friday.

UNIFIL Mission Timeline and Germany's Role

The UNIFIL mission expires on December 31, 2026. Germany's parliament extended the country's participation in the mission for the final time just weeks ago.

Lebanon's Political Developments

Wadephul said Lebanon, with a stabilising government, represented "one of the most hopeful developments in the region at the moment."

Regional Context and Security Implications

Lebanon-Israel Negotiations

Lebanon and Israel held ambassador-level talks at the U.S. embassy in Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday — their sixth round of face-to-face negotiations since a ​new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Lebanese armed group ​Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Potential Impact of an EU Force

An EU-mandated force could "create the conditions for the Israeli army to withdraw without Hezbollah returning with its terror," the minister added.

European Efforts for Regional Stability

The proposal comes as European nations seek to maintain regional stability while balancing relations with Israel and Lebanon.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • UNIFIL’s mandate concludes on December 31, 2026, and Germany’s Bundestag recently approved a final extension of its participation in the mission until then, including a drawdown period through mid‑2027. (bundestag.de)
  • Foreign Minister Wadephul stated the EU could step in with a tailored mandate to forestall a destabilising security gap, enabling Israeli forces to withdraw without enabling a resurgence of Hezbollah. (zeit.de)
  • Separately, the EU diplomatic service is exploring a distinct mission focused on training and advising Lebanese internal security forces, including border and maritime capability building—not directly replacing UNIFIL. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Germany want to replace the UN mission in Lebanon?
Germany proposes an EU-mandated force to prevent a security vacuum after the UNIFIL mission expires in 2026.
When does the current UNIFIL mission in Lebanon end?
The UNIFIL mission in Lebanon is set to expire on December 31, 2026.
What does the proposed EU force aim to achieve in Lebanon?
The EU force aims to maintain stability, prevent Hezbollah's return, and support an Israeli army withdrawal.
What recent developments have occurred between Lebanon and Israel?
Lebanon and Israel engaged in face-to-face ambassador-level talks amid ongoing conflict, with the latest held in Rome.
Who announced the proposal for the EU force in Lebanon?
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced the proposal in an interview with RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

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