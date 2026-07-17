Germany proposes EU force to replace UN mission in Lebanon

Germany Proposes EU-Mandated Force to Prevent Lebanon Security Vacuum

Germany's Proposal for Post-UNIFIL Security in Lebanon

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has proposed replacing the expiring UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon with an EU-mandated force to prevent a security vacuum, he told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

Examining an EU Mandate After UNIFIL

"We should examine in the EU whether we can ensure that no security vacuum arises with a European mandate following the UNIFIL mission," Wadephul said in an interview published on Friday.

UNIFIL Mission Timeline and Germany's Role

The UNIFIL mission expires on December 31, 2026. Germany's parliament extended the country's participation in the mission for the final time just weeks ago.

Lebanon's Political Developments

Wadephul said Lebanon, with a stabilising government, represented "one of the most hopeful developments in the region at the moment."

Regional Context and Security Implications

Lebanon-Israel Negotiations

Lebanon and Israel held ambassador-level talks at the U.S. embassy in Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday — their sixth round of face-to-face negotiations since a ​new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Lebanese armed group ​Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Potential Impact of an EU Force

An EU-mandated force could "create the conditions for the Israeli army to withdraw without Hezbollah returning with its terror," the minister added.

European Efforts for Regional Stability

The proposal comes as European nations seek to maintain regional stability while balancing relations with Israel and Lebanon.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Sharon Singleton)