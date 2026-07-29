French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

French DJ Kavinsky, Known for 'Nightcall,' Found Dead in Paris at 50

Kavinsky's Death and Musical Legacy

Discovery and Official Statement

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky - strong>who performed at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics - as been found dead in his home in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Identity and Age

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50.

Investigation Details

"An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene," the prosecutor said.

Career Highlights

Signature Song: "Nightcall"

Kavinsky was the author of the 2010 "Nightcall" song, made famous by the movie "Drive", featuring Ryan Gosling.

Olympic Performance

He played the song at the finale of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Toby Chopra)