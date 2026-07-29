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French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French DJ Kavinsky found dead in his home in Paris

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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headlines entertainment Music Obituaries Olympics

French DJ Kavinsky, Known for 'Nightcall,' Found Dead in Paris at 50

Kavinsky's Death and Musical Legacy

Discovery and Official Statement

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky - strong>who performed at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics - as been found dead in his home in the French capital, the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Identity and Age

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50.

Investigation Details

"An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene," the prosecutor said.

Career Highlights

Signature Song: "Nightcall"

Kavinsky was the author of the 2010 "Nightcall" song, made famous by the movie "Drive", featuring Ryan Gosling.

Olympic Performance

He played the song at the finale of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Kavinsky, famed for the 2010 hit “Nightcall” featured in the film Drive, performed it during the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony with Phoenix and Angèle (en.wikipedia.org)
  • His passing was confirmed by French media and corroborated by local outlets, emphasizing his impact on electropop and the French Touch scene (reddit.com)
  • An official investigation has been opened to determine the cause of death; first responders detected no suspicious elements (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Kavinsky?
Kavinsky, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was a French DJ and electropop musician.
How old was Kavinsky when he died?
Kavinsky was 50 years old at the time of his death.
Where was Kavinsky found dead?
Kavinsky was found dead in his home in Paris, France.
What is Kavinsky best known for?
Kavinsky is best known for his 2010 song 'Nightcall,' which featured in the movie 'Drive.'
Did Kavinsky perform at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Yes, Kavinsky performed at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

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