UN Chief Guterres Plans New Cyprus Meeting to Resolve Decades-Long Conflict
UN Initiative to Address Cyprus Division
Background of the Cyprus Conflict
NICOSIA, July 29 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he planned to convene a multi-party meeting on the division of Cyprus to define the way forward on resolving a conflict which has lasted more than half a century.
Details of the Proposed Meeting
"I decided that I would convene another five plus one meeting, after adequate preparations on confidence building, methodology and substance," Guterres told journalists in Nicosia, Cyprus's divided capital. The meeting would include Greece, Britain and Turkey, which are guarantor powers of Cyprus's independence.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sharon Singleton)