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Guterres plans Cyprus meeting to define way forward - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Guterres plans Cyprus meeting to define way forward

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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headlines Politics International Cyprus

UN Chief Guterres Plans New Cyprus Meeting to Resolve Decades-Long Conflict

UN Initiative to Address Cyprus Division

Background of the Cyprus Conflict

NICOSIA, July 29 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he planned to convene a multi-party meeting on the division of Cyprus to define the way forward on resolving a conflict which has lasted more than half a century.

Details of the Proposed Meeting

"I decided that I would convene another five plus one meeting, after adequate preparations on confidence building, methodology and substance," Guterres told journalists in Nicosia, Cyprus's divided capital. The meeting would include Greece, Britain and Turkey, which are guarantor powers of Cyprus's independence.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The planned 5+1 meeting aims to focus on substantive proposals for resolving the Cyprus conflict, rather than confidence‑building measures (en.philenews.com).
  • Guterres has prepared a settlement plan expected to be presented late July or early August—likely in Geneva—proposing direct flights, trade, contacts for Turkish Cypriots in exchange for a NATO‑based guarantees framework (en.philenews.com).
  • The urgency of the effort is underscored by Guterres’s term ending in December 2026, making this perhaps the last serious opportunity under his leadership for moving toward reunification (cyprus-mail.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is convening the new Cyprus meeting?
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening the meeting.
What is the purpose of the Cyprus meeting?
The meeting aims to define the way forward for resolving the longstanding division of Cyprus.
Which countries will participate in the Cyprus talks?
Greece, Britain, and Turkey, as guarantor powers, will participate along with Cyprus representatives.
What is the planned format for the meeting?
The meeting will follow a five plus one format after adequate preparations.
Where was the announcement about the Cyprus meeting made?
The announcement was made in Nicosia, Cyprus's divided capital.

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