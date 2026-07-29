Three Teenagers Arrested in Dutch Terrorism Investigation, Prosecutors Confirm
Details of the Arrests and Ongoing Investigation
Overview of the Incident
AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) - Dutch police detained three teenagers overnight as part of a terrorism investigation, the national public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
Locations and Ages of the Suspects
The three, aged between 16 and 19, were arrested in the cities of Alkmaar, Eindhoven and Rotterdam, and will appear before a magistrate on Friday, a spokesperson for the office said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)