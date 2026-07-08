GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulatory Audit Australia

Australia to Review Big Four Audit Complaints After KPMG Allegations

Regulator Launches Review into Audit Conduct

Background of the Review

July 9 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it had begun reviewing audit conduct complaints received by the Big Four accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC after recent allegations of auditor misconduct at KPMG.

Details of the Investigation

The review follows the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's formal investigation, launched in June, into three KPMG Australia partners over whistleblower allegations that the firm misused confidential client data to win lucrative audit contracts.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • ASIC has expanded its review to include complaints against all Big Four firms, not just KPMG, following serious whistleblower claims about audit conduct.
  • ASIC had already opened a formal investigation in early June into three KPMG Australia partners over misuse of confidential client data to win audit mandates (econotimes.com).
  • The broader review reflects growing regulatory scrutiny of audit integrity across the sector amid declining public trust and prior scandals such as PwC’s misuse of government information (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which accounting firms are involved in the audit complaints review?
The Big Four accounting firms—KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC—are involved in the audit complaints review.
What triggered the review of audit complaints by Australia's regulator?
The review was triggered by recent allegations of auditor misconduct at KPMG and whistleblower claims about misuse of confidential client data.
Who is conducting the formal investigation into KPMG Australia partners?
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is conducting the formal investigation.
When was the ASIC investigation into KPMG launched?
The ASIC investigation into KPMG was launched in June.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

Image for US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports

US diesel futures post biggest daily gains in four years after Russia bans exports

Image for Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures

Judge approves Elon Musk settlement with US SEC over Twitter disclosures

Image for US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan

US SEC removes legal obstacle to UBS' crisis-resolution plan

Image for Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says

Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says

Image for Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports

Thames Water creditors prepare fresh funding backing, Sky News reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Polish watchdog searches banks in mortgage-scoring probe
Image for Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
Swiss official sees good chance 15% US tariff rate maintained
Image for Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies
Exclusive-NATO's Rutte brushes off disputes between Trump and allies
Image for China gave little notice, detail to US before July 6 missile test, State Dept official says
China gave little notice, detail to US before July 6 missile test, State Dept official says
Image for Naval Group sees Europe 'buying European' more, CEO says
Naval Group sees Europe 'buying European' more, CEO says
Image for Macron says Europe has stepped up in NATO ahead of Ukraine coalition summit
Macron says Europe has stepped up in NATO ahead of Ukraine coalition summit
Image for UK takeover panel extends deadline for DCC takeover offer by KKR, Energy Capital consortium
UK takeover panel extends deadline for DCC takeover offer by KKR, Energy Capital consortium
Image for Investors get inflation 'wake-up call' as Trump fires up oil prices 
Investors get inflation 'wake-up call' as Trump fires up oil prices 
Image for Analysis-UniCredit closes in on Commerzbank as battle enters endgame
Analysis-UniCredit closes in on Commerzbank as battle enters endgame
Image for Sweden and Germany sign letter of intent on air defence, Swedish government says
Sweden and Germany sign letter of intent on air defence, Swedish government says
Image for New European power links needed for renewables, grid resilience, Hitachi Energy says
New European power links needed for renewables, grid resilience, Hitachi Energy says
Image for Russia bans diesel exports to ensure domestic supply after targeted Ukrainian drone strikes
Russia bans diesel exports to ensure domestic supply after targeted Ukrainian drone strikes
View All Finance Posts