Australia to Review Big Four Audit Complaints After KPMG Allegations
Regulator Launches Review into Audit Conduct
Background of the Review
July 9 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Thursday it had begun reviewing audit conduct complaints received by the Big Four accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC after recent allegations of auditor misconduct at KPMG.
Details of the Investigation
The review follows the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's formal investigation, launched in June, into three KPMG Australia partners over whistleblower allegations that the firm misused confidential client data to win lucrative audit contracts.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)